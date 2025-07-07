Devin Haney Issues Four-Word Offer to 18–1 Boxer Who Exposed the Reality of Boxing

Boxing is business. If you don’t learn the tricks of the trade, then be cursed and fight on the sidelines. The sport celebrates success and legacy. Yet, it is also crammed with names that barely receive any attention. Very rarely do fans get to hear their story. But as it often happens, one somehow makes a breakthrough, and the bitter reality of the boxing world unfolds. Fans came across one such tale recently. It’s about a fighter who expressed his frustration and anguish at being ignored. He couldn’t make it big due to the absence of a strong promoter.

Now it’s not something fans are unaware of. Where the plot thickens is the unexpected appearance of a well-known name. Devin Haney decided to step in and help the fighter. Scheduled to face Brian Norman Jr., the former undisputed champion secured a big win on the Times Square card two months ago. Last April, Haney became the villain of the drama that unfolded at the Barclays Center. Following an intense buildup, the fight’s aftermath witnessed Ryan Garcia failing the drug test. And despite facing punitive action, he remained the darling of the crowd. But people tend to forget: there could be another side to the person. Maybe, deep inside, Devin Haney does feel for the needy.

32-year-old Sean McComb is a fighter from Northern Ireland. Ten days ago he won a match against Argentina’s Alexis Nahuel Torres. The fight followed a 14-month layoff that occurred after the face-off against Arnold Barboza Jr. on the Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia card.

The ten-round fight for the WBO Inter-Continental super lightweight title ended in a split decision loss for the Irishman. Expressing his frustration at the lack of opportunities, Sean McComb tweeted, “Let me explain Boxing. I box the head of Barboza and get sidelined for 14 months. Barboza beat Catterall, and Jack’s next fight back is headlining vs. Harlem Eubank for 6 figures!!”

He claimed he was not feeling bitter. But he wanted to highlight how the presence of a good promoter does wonders for a fighter’s career. So when he came across this message, Devin Haney replied, “Let me promote u.” Unsurprisingly, some users didn’t shy away from taking potshots at Haney. Still, his gesture impressed quite a few.

For the record, responding to Sean McComb’s message, promoter Sam Jones clarified how Jack Catterall headlined a fight with Harlem Eubank.

Sean McComb: Battling to resurrect his name in the sport

In a full-length piece, ‘Belfast Telegraph‘ shared how McComb found himself removed from WBO rankings after the tightly contested fight against Barboza Jr. “When I lost my world title eliminator, I lost my ranking with the WBO,” he said before adding, “They kicked me out of them even though I had lost a tight and controversial fight. That meant I wasn’t in good stead with other promoters and lost the opportunity to fight big names, so now it’s almost like a rebuilding process.”

The southpaw, a 2015 European Games bronze medalist who trains out of Belfast’s Holy Trinity Gym, seems to have inked a three-fight deal with GBM Sports, Ring Magazine subsequently shared. Seemingly there were talks of a rematch with Barboza Jr. But somehow it never materialized. Now Sean McComb wants to put the past behind and forge a new trajectory.

Devin Haney wants to become a three-division champion. So fans will be interested to see how he manages the career of an unranked contender while dealing with his own challenges.

What are your thoughts? Like Oscar De La Hoya before him, do you think Devin Haney has the potential to be a successful fighter-turned-promoter?