Devin Haney Issues One Condition After Ryan Garcia Suggests White House Rematch

“I’ll go all the way down to number 10 on the list, Ryan Garcia, and he’s fallen all the way to 10 because of his performance both inside and outside the ring.” In his previous appearance on the popular podcast ‘ThaBoxingVoice,’ Bill Haney didn’t hold back. He was referring to a ‘hit list’ that could potentially steer his son Devin Haney‘s career back on track. A rematch with Ryan Garcia is no longer a priority. And to that end, Haney has already made some promising moves. Reports suggest he’s expected to feature on a Riyadh Season card in November, challenging Brian Norman Jr. for his welterweight title.

But, as is often the case in boxing, the past has a way of catching up with the present. Recent reports indicate that, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the White House may host a UFC event next year. The news sparked a flurry of reactions across social media. Among those commenting was Ryan Garcia, who weighed in on the possibility of the historic venue hosting a boxing match. In particular, a rematch with Devin Haney. However, Haney, who has been steadily rebuilding his momentum after last year’s setback, didn’t stay silent. He responded with a blunt reality check.

From the outside, Garcia’s remark looked like little more than an afterthought. He tweeted, “Wouldn’t mind fighting Haney at the White House 😳.” A potential rematch on one of the grandest stages in the world, in front of political dignitaries and elite guests, clearly still appeals to the Californian.

Though it’s a different fact, while he suffered a shocking defeat to Rolando Romero, on the same night Devin Haney secured a decisive victory. A few hours later, however, Garcia got his answer. “Get back on your drug testing then…” Devin Haney fired back sharply. For once, his comment was widely supported by fans, many of whom urged him to brush off Garcia’s call-out entirely.

This wasn’t the first time Haney made Garcia’s compliance with testing a non-negotiable condition. Garcia’s credibility took a major hit last year after he failed a drug test following their April clash at the Barclays Center. It led to his suspension and widespread backlash.

Talks of a rematch had begun to resurface earlier this year after a long lull. But Garcia’s humiliating loss to Romero once again pushed those hopes to the sidelines.

Team Ryan Garcia and Team Devin Haney: Let’s check out something else

Even their respective camps seem unenthusiastic about rekindling the rivalry. Bill Haney made it clear that a second fight with Garcia now ranks low on their priority list. With Devin having moved up a division, fresher and more rewarding opportunities are on the horizon, his bout against Brian Norman Jr. being a prime example. For now, the tide seems to be turning in Devin Haney’s favor.

On the other hand, Oscar De La Hoya has also dismissed the idea of a rematch. When asked about it last weekend by Dan Canobbio, he responded flatly, “Not under my watch.”

Back in May, De La Hoya elaborated further on why the rematch had lost steam: “It just doesn’t; it just doesn’t merit a rematch. I just don’t think it really… Devin, but actually lost, you know, winning; his stock is super down. I mean, everybody’s talking. I’m just stating facts here. People are talking about, you know, him just being a runner, like, not a boxer.” He was pointing to Haney’s supposedly listless win over Jose Ramirez during the May 2 Times Square card.

Ryan Garcia, currently recovering from hand surgery, still has time before he returns to full training. Perhaps the downtime can offer him space to reflect and finally recalibrate his career.

What are your thoughts? Do you want to see a Garcia-Haney rematch?