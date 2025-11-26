Devin Haney’s Father Rejects Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia Rematch With New Opponent Suggestion for Next Fight

Now that he’s done with Brian Norman Jr., Devin Haney and his father seem to have set their sights on Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. The WBA welterweight champion had the nerve to suggest a rule change for the Norman fight. In the lead-up to the bout on Night of the Champions, Rolly offered a cheeky proposal. Referring to Haney’s stick-and-move style, he taunted, “Can we put ankle weights on both of them?” So the Haneys now want to punish Rolly.

Jokes aside, social media is buzzing with the latest move from the Haney camp. Gauging fans’ interest in a matchup with Rolando Romero, Bill Haney posted a cryptic message on X. With Devin Haney now holding the WBO belt, a unification bout with Rolly appears possible. Interestingly, Bill seems to rank that fight even above matchups with stars like Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia.

Bill Haney turns up the heat – Rolly Romero next?

“Devin Haney vs. Rollie Romero. February 2026. Who wants to see it?” Bill Haney asked. Among the dozens of replies that poured in, one user floated an intriguing idea. Since Gervonta Davis had a catchweight exhibition scheduled against Jake Paul, a fan suggested a fight with the lightweight champion might be more realistic.

However, it appears Bill Haney wants nothing to do with it. He even dismissed Davis’ hometown identity when a fan pointed out his Baltimore roots. “I found out he’s not from Baltimore,” Haney Sr. replied. Given that he now has a clear path toward becoming undisputed at 147 lbs, even at a modest catchweight, it seems unlikely Devin Haney would move down to face Tank.

In what could be one of the upsets of the year, Romero flipped the script on former sparring partner Ryan Garcia at May 2 Fatal Fury. The win earned him the WBC’s regular welterweight title. After a disastrous 2024, Romero’s persistence finally paid off when Boots Ennis vacated the belt, elevating him to full champion status.

A fight between the two champions, who have long existed in the same division without crossing paths, now appears more realistic than ever.

Is a Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia rematch on the horizon?

Bill Haney had already shown reluctance about a Garcia matchup as well. “F**k Ryan Garcia for real,” he told Michelle Joy Phelps of Fight Hub TV when asked about Devin’s next move. However, Garcia is inching closer to a title shot of his own. Reports suggest the 27-year-old has signed a contract to challenge WBC champion Mario Barrios.

So if that fight materializes and Ryan Garcia finally wins the world title that has eluded him so far, Team Haney may be forced to reconsider.

Another reason Bill Haney may be targeting Rolando Romero is the stylistic resemblance to Brian Norman Jr. A heavy puncher with a reputation for early stoppages, Rolly famously derailed Ryan Garcia’s comeback with a left hook. Having already developed a blueprint for handling an aggressive power puncher, Team Haney likely believes they can neutralize Romero just as effectively.

Meanwhile, information surrounding IBF champion Lewis remains limited. And with Barrios potentially tied up with Garcia, Romero appears to be the most accessible and strategic option.

So fans should stay tuned. For the first time in a while, the welterweight division is wide open, with several mouthwatering matchups on the horizon for next year.

What’s your take on a Haney-Rolly showdown? Or would you rather see Haney rematch Garcia?