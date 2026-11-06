Devin Haney’s Return Confirmed After Year-Long Absence

First, title unification, and then undisputed championship. Devin Haney is finally gearing up for a showdown. One that will take him closer to an undisputed title in a second weight class. Following a layoff lasting 12 months, the WBO welterweight champion is now set to return on December 19. He will face IBF title holder Liam Paro at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

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“Devin Haney’s next bout confirmed as December fight schedule grows crowded,” the post from MMA Junkie read.

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The report follows months of negotiations that took place between Team Haney and Team Paro. The idea of unifying the Welterweright title emerged in August. Reportedly, Top Rank and Paro’s promoters, No Limit Boxing, held exploratory discussions.

On November 22, 2025, he defeated Brian Norman Jr. and captured the WBO title at 147 pounds. Barring the deal he inked with DAZN, attempts to secure rewarding matchups marred Haney’s championship reign.

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He was involved in talks for the mandatory title defense against Keyshawn Davis. After Davis pulled out, Haney explored a matchup against Shakur Stevenson. However, differences over the weight limit stalled the negotiations.

Paro, meanwhile, was coming off a win over Lewis Croker for the IBF welterweight title. The Australian had defeated Subriel Matias by unanimous decision and captured the IBF 140-pound title on June 15, 2024. A few months later, he ceded the belt to Richardson Hitchins by a split decision.

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Bouncing back from the setback, Paro stopped Jonathan Navarro on June 25, 2025. A few months later, he moved up a division to win a decision against David Papot. The victory helped Paro secure a shot at Crocker’s IBF title.

Imago BOXING KAMBOSOS HANEY press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz American boxer Devin Haney is seen during a pre-fight press conference at the Richmond Rowing Club in Melbourne, Friday, June 3, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VIC AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLUISxASCUIx 20220603001665998617

Early in October, a purse-related issue reportedly triggered tension between the Haney and Paro camps. The two sides eventually ironed out the differences and reached a verbal agreement.

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Haney released a statement after the official announcement came.

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“My resume speaks for itself. I’ve never been afraid to go into a champion’s backyard and put my record on the line,” it read. “I went to Australia, took George Kambosos’ belts, and became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

“Now I’m bringing another Australian world champion, Liam Paro, into my backyard. This time, I plan to take his belt and become a unified welterweight world champion right here at home. Oakland is where my story started, and the Bay Area has always been part of who I am.”

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Devin Haney vs. Liam Paro: The beginning of a new chapter

The Haney-Paro title unification is quite significant. A potential matchup is shaping up between Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez.

It remains unconfirmed. Reports say the two welterweight champions are targeting a meeting on February 7, 2027. New York and Las Vegas are currently being considered for staging the division’s second title unification bout.

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For Haney, Chase Center holds a special place.

“We made championship history at Chase Center at 140 pounds,” his father and manager Bill Haney said. “Now we’re returning at 147 for another opportunity to make history, looking to build on that success and deliver a memorable night of world-class boxing for the Bay Area.”

Haney and Paro finally succeeded in securing a date for their fight. But it is not the first time the two champions have been involved in talks for a matchup.

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For Paro, the idea of facing Haney emerged in December 2023, when he fought on the undercard of Haney vs. Prograis.

“Three years ago, I was on the undercard at Chase Center the night Devin fought Regis Prograis,” he said. “I said back then that ‘Haney versus Paro’ rolls off the tongue. Now it’s here. Champion versus champion, two belts on the line, in his backyard.”

After the Matias fight, Paro once again found himself linked to a matchup against Haney.

The situation unfolded after Haney’s controversial bout against Ryan Garcia. He was looking forward to a matchup against Sandor Martin. But the fight failed to materialize due to a purse bid-related issue.

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As he reflected on the development, a user suggested Paro’s name to Haney. But the champion appeared doubtful. “Paro don’t want none..,” he wrote on X.

12 months later, the situation has reversed.