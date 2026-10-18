Devin Haney’s Team Releases Sparring Footage After Size Difference Debate With Shakur Stevenson

Bill Haney has turned up the heat on Shakur Stevenson, accusing him of using weight excuses to sidestep a showdown with Devin Haney. While Stevenson risks a major career mistake, Bill argues that his son continues to prepare to remain the best boxer in the world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The 147 lb King & the best P4P fighter in the world. 👑,” read Bill Haney’s post. “And if he’s too BIG, that ain’t his problem, lil champ. 145 was a concession we made that wasn’t returned. But I will drop something just to remind the world we STAY READY. 🫡🎯.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post, featuring a video of Devin sparring with another fighter, comes shortly after Bill Haney’s scathing criticism of Tim Bradley, who reportedly suggested that Devin might be looking to avoid a face-off with Stevenson.

“The only person that has made a concession for this to fight to happen at 145.0 lbs is Devin “Deebo” Haney to make it happen,” Haney Sr. insisted in his video. “So, while we on concessions, we’ve done it. What has…Team Stevenson, what concession have they really did to make the fight happen?…

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know what we standing on. So answer the question, Timothy Bradley. What they going to do next? The people want to know why it ain’t happening.”

Bill Haney’s latest public push for the fight follows reports that the two camps were targeting a November 28 clash in Atlanta. According to him, negotiations involving Stevenson’s representative, James Prince, Saudi power broker Turki Alalshikh, and others resulted in a verbal agreement at 145 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite reportedly settling the weight, purse split, venue, and other terms, Bill Haney claimed, Stevenson’s camp stopped responding. Team Haney maintained that the fight remains possible. Team Haney seeks clarification rather than cancellation of the fight.

Imago BOXING KAMBOSOS HANEY press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz American boxer Devin Haney is seen during a pre-fight press conference at the Richmond Rowing Club in Melbourne, Friday, June 3, 2022. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VIC AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLUISxASCUIx 20220603001665998617

In line with his latest message, Bill Haney believes, Devin’s unbeaten run, alongside victories over Vasily Lomachenko and Brian Norman Jr., strengthens his claims to boxing’s pound-for-pound No. 1 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparing the situation with failed negotiations involving Stevenson’s close friend and Devin’s mandatory challenger Keyshawn Davis, Bill Haney, alleged that opponents tend to go quiet when his son commits to fighting them. He also suggested that Stevenson fears defeat and urged his team to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Haney’s latest defense of his son’s credentials closely follows a social media exchange with Stevenson, who has blamed Haney’s camp for stalling negotiations.

Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson: All the action is on social media, not in the ring

The light welterweight champion took to X and wrote, “At the 11th hour, after agreeing to 144 and then 145, DeeHoe (Devin) had his lawyer email and say that he would only fight at 147. Big waste of everybody’s time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Echoing his father’s latest comments, Devin fired back, accusing Stevenson of lying and insisting that he had agreed to fight at 145 pounds. According to him, Stevenson opted to remain silent, meaning he was not interested in the matchup. Devin also alleged that Team Stevenson wanted to include a rehydration clause in the fight agreement. He further claimed that Team Stevenson raised the Keyshawn Davis matchup as a smokescreen to avoid a fight.

Early this month, after Stevenson called him out, Haney initially insisted on fighting at 147 pounds without a rehydration clause. He later agreed to move down to 145 pounds while maintaining that condition. Stevenson subsequently appeared to accept the offer in a tweet: “145.0 U GOT A DEAL DEEHOE!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute between Stevenson, Devin, and their respective teams has once again highlighted a recurring problem in boxing: major fights can unravel during the later stages of negotiations.

Nearly nine months have passed since Stevenson last fought, while Devin has been out of the ring for almost a year. Yet, despite the opportunity to face each other, the negotiations remain clouded by disagreements over weight limits, rehydration clauses, and promotional politics.

The prolonged back-and-forth has left fans frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevenson and Devin have a history of trading barbs and exchanges with their rivals on social media. However, fans want them to move beyond the online exchanges and settle the dispute in the ring. Anything less risks further disappointing fans who want to see the matchup happen.