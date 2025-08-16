Dillian Whyte Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Fight Purses, and Endorsements

Eight months after forcing a corner retirement on Ebenezer Tetteh, Dillian Whyte is all set to step into the ring tonight. He knows all eyes will be on his opponent, the young rising star Moses Itauma. But the Jamaica-born veteran remains unperturbed. Throughout his professional life, he has often felt written off. “I believe in myself. Listen, I’m getting written off, but this isn’t new. Even when I was beating these guys as a No. 1 contender, I was still getting written off,” he said recently. But then, as the saying goes, boxing spares no one.

Dillian Whyte turned 37 in April. Though no longer a ranked contender, things could, however, change if he defeats the much-favored Itauma. Whyte may be entering the ring for some last-minute adjustments to his legacy. However, another reason explains why he must get the better of his rival, who is 17 years his junior – the money. Across a career spanning nearly a decade and a half, Whyte has faced some of the biggest names in boxing. After stormy years that saw him suffer losses, take a two-year layoff, get embroiled in a doping controversy, and rack up wins against unheralded opponents, Whyte may now be seeking his last few big paydays. So let’s take a closer look at where he stands in terms of net worth and financial details.

Dillian Whyte’s estimated net worth in 2025 and endorsements

Whyte made his professional debut in 2011. His journey saw him compete in 34 bouts, winning 31 and losing 3. A former British and interim heavyweight champion, his career stands out largely because he fought some of the biggest names of the era. From Anthony Joshua to Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker, and Tyson Fury, his resume features nearly every marquee opponent. So, it’s fair to assume Dillian Whyte has made a significant amount of money through boxing purses.

via Imago Once Upon A Time In The West Fight Night, The Royal Theatre And Event Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo 17/3/2024 Dillian Whyte vs Christian Hammer – Heavyweight Dillian Whyte Dillian Whyte 17/3/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/LaszloxGeczox LG_09289

Like in Moses Itauma’s case, there’s little consensus about Whyte’s net worth. ‘Sporty Salaries’ lists it at around $25 million. ‘Surprise Sports’ pegs it at $7 million. According to The Sun, his net worth in 2022 was £7 million, roughly $9.5 million at today’s exchange rate. Meanwhile, ‘Salary Leaks’ estimates his career earnings to be around $39.6 million.

Details about Whyte’s sponsorships and endorsements are scarce. However, a 2022 report suggests he signed a deal with the crypto sports gaming platform Lucky Block to serve as their brand ambassador.

Dillian Whyte’s payouts and salary

For tonight’s fight against Moses Itauma, Whyte is expected to earn a career-high purse between $2.5 million and $4 million. That’s quite a leap from his debut, when he earned just $2,500 for defeating Tayar Mehmed. By the time of his third professional fight later that same year, his purse had improved to $4,000.

Things picked up in 2012. Fighting six times, his annual income for that year climbed to nearly $30,000, according to ‘Sporty Salaries.’ He fought only once in 2013. However, by 2014, Whyte was making around $25,000 per bout. The figure doubled in 2015 when he fought Marcelo Nascimento and Beka Lobjanidze. That same year, his fight against Brian Minott for his first title, the WBC International Silver Belt, earned Whyte his first six-figure purse.

His career truly changed when he faced Anthony Joshua, then the rising star of heavyweight boxing. The two fought for the Commonwealth and British heavyweight titles, and Whyte earned his first million-pound purse. With added PPV revenue, that payday swelled to an estimated £5.5 million.

Subsequent fights didn’t match that figure. But with opponents like David Allen, Derek Chisora, and Robert Helenius, Whyte consistently earned between $200,000 and $500,000. In 2018, he returned to PPV with the Lucas Browne fight. He later earned around $1.5 million against Joseph Parker and $3.5 million in his rematch with Derek Chisora. In 2018 alone, ‘The Body Snatcher’ made over $5 million.

After a bout with Mariusz Wach, his back-to-back fights against former world champion Alexander Povetkin proved another financial windfall. Factoring in purse and PPV revenue, Whyte reportedly netted around $11 million. His 2022 clash with Tyson Fury proved even bigger. Reports suggest he took home a $7.4 million purse plus $2 million in PPV share, totaling about $9.4 million.

Before stepping away from the sport, his fight with Jermaine Franklin earned him another $2.5 million.

So even after a lengthy absence, Whyte’s value remained strong, with the Christian Hammer bout reportedly paying him $1 million.

If Dillian Whyte wins tonight, he could thrust himself back into the title picture. That would also open the door for another round of big paydays. Fans will want to keep an eye on how the final stretch of this heavyweight’s career unfolds.

Do you think Dillian Whyte has what it takes to stage a huge upset against Moses Itauma?