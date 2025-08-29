Dillian Whyte Under Scrutiny for “Terrible Decision” After Losing to Moses Itauma

“This is not where my story ends. I may have lost this fight, but not the fire that built me.” Three days ago, through an Instagram post, Dillian Whyte revealed his intentions regarding his boxing career. His journey, which began over a decade ago, has been marked by considerable ups and downs. But never before had it come under such intense scrutiny as it did following his devastating first-round loss to Moses Itauma.

At the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Whyte appeared helpless against the 20-year-old, hailed by many as ‘Britain’s Mike Tyson.’ The manner of his defeat, pinned against the ropes and overwhelmed by a flurry of Moses Itauma‘s combinations that ultimately floored him, sparked widespread concern. Many speculated an imminent retirement. Understandably, his social media announcement has ignited a heated debate. While some supporters have stood by Dillian Whyte‘s decision, others, including noted boxing insider Rick Glaser, argue that it reflects a clear lack of foresight.

Whyte’s best days are long gone

“Who’s dumber?” Glaser asked. “Whyte for not retiring, or the guy that advised Whyte to fight on,” the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame inductee (NYBHOF) lamented. Dillian Whyte has ‘nothing left,’ so his decision to continue is nothing short of ‘terrible.’

“He’s beyond shot; it’s called gonzo!!” Rick Glaser remarked. And quite a few users agreed with the veteran matchmaker’s assessment. “Whyte fighting against guys like Chisora, Joyce, Pulev, etc., to make some money is fine, but his days fighting at the top of the division are completely over,” remarked one.

The Jamaican-born heavyweight turns 37 this April. Perhaps last year’s two back-to-back victories, which came after a year-long absence, sparked renewed belief. Yet, even as he approached the final stretch of a long career often shadowed by controversy, few expected Whyte to pose a serious challenge to Moses Itauma.

However, fight night shattered those illusions.

The odds are stacked ominously against Dillian Whyte

It was absolute dominance from the young contender, who could now be on course for a much-anticipated showdown with undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ahead of the August 16 bout, his promoter, Queensberry’s Frank Warren, outlined a potentially bleak scenario.

Speaking about Whyte’s motivation for taking on Itauma, he told talkSPORT, “Money,” he replied. “If he wins the fight, he’s, you know, he’s going to be in a big, big fight. But it’s not; the money is the main reason, but the other side of it is if he does win, as I say, he gets into a big fight,” Warren added. But he pointed at the flip side as well. “He knows if he loses this fight, he goes down the pecking order…he loses his seat at the table.”

A few uplifting suggestions have already surfaced. Longtime rival Derek Chisora admitted feeling saddened after seeing Moses Itauma knock out Whyte. Still, he suggested a matchup with another near-retirement heavyweight, Joe Joyce.

Currently, Dillian Whyte sits outside the top 15 rankings. So the question remains. Despite his motivations and intentions to continue, how could he realistically claw his way back into contention for a big fight? It’s something many fans are curious to see.

What are your thoughts? Should Dillian Whyte seriously consider retirement? Or does he still have one or two fights left in him?