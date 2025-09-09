Does Callum Walsh Train With Manny Pacquiao? Gym, Boxing Coach, and Sparring Partner

“It’s a very good moment and opportunity for me to show my skills and show how good of a fighter I actually am against another good opponent who has a good name,” Callum Walsh told ‘The Ring Magazine’ in a recent interview. The 24-year-old has every reason to be excited. In just four days, he faces Fernando Vargas Jr. The light middleweight clash marks the biggest stage of both young fighters’ professional careers. Walsh and Vargas Jr. share the co-main event spot on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford super card.

Streaming live on Netflix, the event could launch Callum Walsh toward a world title shot. The Cork-born southpaw has prepared well. Outside the ring, he counts on promoter Tom Loeffler and UFC president Dana White. Inside the ring, though, the challenge is fierce. Vargas Jr. has stopped nearly 88% of his opponents. Yet a closer look at Walsh’s corner, which boasts a boxing great, explains why oddsmakers still list him as the favorite.

Who is Callum Walsh’s trainer? Meet Freddie Roach

Walsh’s path to Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach began by chance. “I just showed up at the gym,” Walsh told ‘Sport JOE.’ “I knocked on the door and asked if I could train, and he (Freddie Roach) said that I can train, but it’s a sparring day today, so if I want to train, I have to spar.”

via Imago March 15, 2025, New York, New York, USA: Weigh-in of the athletes Callum Walsh VS Dean Sutherland that precedes the boxing match dubbed the Biggest Irish Boxing Card in New York History on St. Patrick s Day weekend at The Theater at Madison Square Garden this Saturday 03/15/2025 New York USA – ZUMAc233 0807295257st Copyright: xVanessaxCarvalhox

That day Walsh sparred with veteran Blair Cobbs. His performance impressed Roach, who invited him back the next day. For Walsh, who started boxing at six and collected Irish and European amateur titles, it was a turning point. He entered the pro ranks with Roach in his corner.

Roach is more than a coach. Once a fighter with a 40-13 record, he has trained champions like Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and James Toney. Despite battling Parkinson’s, he continues to share his knowledge at his California-based Wild Card Gym.

Does Callum Walsh Train with Manny Pacquiao?

Any mention of Freddie Roach naturally brings up Manny Pacquiao. Roach helped guide the Filipino icon from rising talent to global superstar. Their partnership is often compared to Muhammad Ali with Angelo Dundee or Tommy Hearns with Emanuel Steward.

And just to highlight, upon his return to active boxing, Manny Pacquiao went to good old Wild Card Gym to dust away the ring rust that accumulated over 4 years of retirement.

That connection raises the question: does Walsh ever train alongside him? Walsh explained in an interview with ‘KO on SI.’ “He trains right after me. If I stay a little bit, I can see him. But usually he trains after me, and I am gone home.”

Callum Walsh’s Coaches and Support Team

Freddie Roach anchors Walsh’s boxing journey. But the team extends further. Promoter Tom Loeffler plays a vital role. His collaboration with Dana White has lifted Walsh’s profile. Under Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Walsh has headlined cards and reached new fans.

Behind the scenes, Wild Card Gym’s staff works to keep Walsh sharp. Social media often shows the group preparing him for big stages, proof that success takes more than one man.

Callum Walsh’s Promoter: Tom Loeffler and Dana White’s Involvement

Dana White’s role adds another layer. As UFC president, he crossed into boxing with Zuffa Boxing, helping stage the Canelo-Crawford card. White traveled to Dublin last year when Walsh defended his WBC Continental Americas title against Przemyslaw Runowski. That fight streamed on UFC Fight Pass, sparking talk of a rare MMA-boxing crossover.

Now White is deeply tied to boxing’s future. Walsh knows the value of that support. “I got lucky with the unbelievable team that I have in Dana, Tom, Freddie, and Bear (Degidio). They are working hard behind the scenes, and I am going out there and working hard too, and doing my job with exciting fights.”

Walsh has the corner, the promoter, and the president of the UFC on his side. But he also knows expectations are high. Each fight brings pressure to deliver. A win over Vargas Jr. would cement his place as boxing’s next big name.

It’s only a matter of time before fans see how far he can go.

