Donald Trump Endorses Jake Paul for Future Political Run

Having already surpassed him in the boxing ring, Jake Paul may now be edging past Logan Paul in the political arena as well. Four years ago, while mulling legal action against Floyd Mayweather, the WWE star hinted at a presidential run, saying, “I really do think I’m going to make a run for president when I’m 35.” Down the road, however, it is Jake receiving a political endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He is a very tough cookie, but instead of fighting a guy his own size, he goes and fights a guy who’s like 70 pounds bigger, who won; he’s like a two-time Olympic champion, he’s this massive guy, and my friend is a guy named Jake Paul,” President Trump said. “And I said, ‘And I’m watching.’ I didn’t realize there was a slight size variance, like about 7 inches and about 70 pounds. This guy fought. Like I tell you what, he is courageous. He’s an incredible guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd cheered loudly as he mentioned Jake Paul‘s name at a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, held at Verst Logistics Contract Packaging Facility. As Trump called him out, the YouTuber-turned-fighter joined him onstage.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. You know, we never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you,” Paul stated. “Much, much bigger than you…and all of our voices matter in America. And I’m never afraid to speak the truth. And I know you guys aren’t. We are here representing the United States, and it’s just a blessing. Thank you, Mr. Trump…I know God is with us. I know he wants us on the right side of history, and everyone here has to do their part.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul noted that he grew up a few hours from the venue and added that the United States needed more factories like the one hosting the rally, expressing hope it could happen under President Trump’s administration. As he left the stage, President Trump once again heaped praise on the former Disney star, calling him “courageous” and “one hell of a fighter.” But he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will, in the not too distant future, be running for political office,” Trump said. “And you have my complete and total endorsement. Okay? No, that’s what we want. He’s an incredible guy. A lot of courage and smarts.”

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 2: Jake Paul interacts with media during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages Matt Davies/SPP-Px Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor: Press Conference PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA

For the record, while he has frequently expressed support for Trump and the Republican Party, Paul has yet to launch a political campaign of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul makes his political allegiance clear

Initially, he backed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Clips of the two playing tennis gained considerable traction. He later shifted his support to Donald Trump. His official endorsement of the soon-to-be 47th president of the United States followed roughly a month before his fight with Mike Tyson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to provide information to the potentially undecided voter,” he said in a 20-minute video. “The things that I have seen over the past couple of years have led me in a certain direction as to who I am supporting in this presidential election and, most of all, encouraging y’all to actually vote, encouraging y’all to actually do your own research and to base that research on the truth, not just reckless propaganda…”

If the president’s predictions prove accurate, Jake Paul would join a long list of former athletes and sports figures who transitioned into political careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examples that come to mind include Jesse Ventura. The former SEAL Team operator built a successful career as a pro wrestler in WWE before he became Minnesota’s 38th governor. Similarly, former professional bodybuilder-turned-actor Arnold Schwarzenegger served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

This leaves an open question between Logan and Jake Paul – who, if either, eventually steps into public office.