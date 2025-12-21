Donald Trump Reacts to Jake Paul Getting Knocked Out by Anthony Joshua After Surviving 6 Rounds

Essentials Inside The Story -Donald Trump was among the millions watching Jake vs Joshua

-Trump gives his props to Paul's display against Anthony Joshua

-The extent of Jake Paul's injuries revealed

“Jake Paul’s done really well tonight. I’m going to give him his props. He got up time and time again. I give Jake the respect for trying and trying. He came up against a real fighter tonight,” said Anthony Joshua as he put the final touches on his victory. Joshua lauded his fallen opponent in front of thousands in attendance and millions watching the fight on Netflix. Far from the “biggest upset’ he hoped to stage, the American fell short of completing the full eight rounds.

Yet, despite suffering a second professional loss and a broken jaw, Paul appears to have earned the admiration of many. The echoes of his feat, standing toe-to-toe with one of boxing’s scariest hitters, have now reached the highest echelons of power in the country. President Trump watched the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight aboard his plane. Paul’s courageous stand, albeit brief, during which he managed to frustrate Joshua for the first half of the fight, impressed the former president enough to prompt a mention on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Donald Trump’s Presidential nod caps Jake Paul’s gritty showing

Amid an array of topics on which he shared his thoughts, President Trump revealed that he watched the Paul-Joshua fight while departing North Carolina. Speaking about Jake, he wrote, “He did really well, especially as a display of great courage against a very talented and large Anthony Joshua.”

While the fight ticked all the boxes in terms of entertainment, what stood out most to President Trump was Jake Paul’s stamina and his ability to stand up to a much bigger opponent. Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall with an 82-inch reach, Anthony Joshua was indeed Paul’s biggest opponent to date.

But it appears that even in defeat, Jake Paul may have emerged a winner. Apart from the President, many others applauded him for the way he handled Joshua until the latter’s experience and pedigree eventually took over. Long criticized for fighting retired or faded opponents, Paul seems to have silenced some critics despite the knockout loss.

In the sixth, Paul failed to beat the referee’s count after a thunderous right from Joshua sent him crashing to the canvas. But the damage was more severe than initially imagined.

Paul: From ring to hospital, all grit and glory

Spitting blood during the post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul revealed that he had suffered a broken jaw. Reports later confirmed that his jaw was fractured in two places. In addition to having a few teeth removed, he required two titanium plates to treat the injury.

After sharing an X-ray of his broken jaw on X, he wrote on Instagram, “Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love and support. Have to have only liquids for seven days.”

Disappointment looms for those who expected him to retire following his first knockout loss. During the in-ring interview with Helwani, Paul reiterated his long-standing ambition of earning a shot at the cruiserweight world title.

Having sparred with heavyweight contenders and followed that up with a fight against a former champion from the division, his confidence appears to have only grown. It is still too early to predict how he plans to make his comeback. Will it be against another member of the non-boxing fraternity, or will he continue this pattern by facing ranked contenders and sharpening his skills?

For now, he deserves a well-earned rest. Fans should stay tuned to hear more from the self-proclaimed disruptor of boxing. Who would you want Jake Paul to face next?