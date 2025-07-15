Dragged Into PED Controversies, Canelo’s Trainer Sets a Condition No One Can Ignore

If there’s a common thread running through the recent wave of performance-enhancing drug (PED) controversies in boxing, it’s the recurring mention of Eddy Reynoso‘s name. The highly respected trainer has, on multiple occasions, found himself linked by association whenever a fighter failed a drug test. Even when his role in those situations was minimal or indirect. The situation has prompted a wider conversation about accountability and transparency within training teams. One of the more recent developments came after reports surrounding Jaime Munguia emerged.

Later, Reynoso’s name surfaced during the case involving Francisco Rodriguez Jr. The instances triggered considerable chatter in the boxing world. Munguia’s case followed earlier controversies involving other fighters associated with Reynoso’s camp, including Canelo Alvarez, Oscar Valdez, and Julio Cesar Martinez. So in response, Reynoso released a detailed public statement explaining that he does not oversee the fighter’s nutrition, supplementation, or medical protocols. In the case of Rodriguez Jr., he clarified that his role was strictly promotional, through his ‘No Boxing No Life‘ brand. Not as the fighter’s trainer. Nonetheless, the respected coach felt a more proactive stance was needed to avoid future misunderstandings.

In a statement shared by Ring Magazine through its social media channels, Reynoso announced changes to how his gym would operate moving forward. “Starting now, I’ll be working 100% with a team that I can supervise,” he said. Reynoso revealed that up until now, he had allowed fighters in his stable to bring in their own nutritionists and supporting staff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This approach had worked in some cases. Still, he felt the approach needed more centralized oversight. “Work 100% with the team that I can supervise and manage, not because the other boxers have had a bad team, but so that I have 100% control of the boxers I’m going to be training,” Reynoso explained.

Then, he recounted the past incident with Oscar Valdez. How, after adverse findings, the former champion regrouped and defended his title. Then Reynoso highlighted Jaime Munguia’s case. So he concluded, “Now, what I am going to do is get advice and get a good nutrition team that is more attached to VADA. And that is closer to the people who manage VADA to try to do things better.”

Eddy Reynoso’s latest move compares with earlier remarks made by esteemed trainer Teddy Atlas.

The Trainer: The buck stops here!

Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas,‘ the Hall of Fame coach stressed that trainers must assume full responsibility for everything that happens in their camp. “When you’re the trainer, you’re responsible for everything,” he reminded before adding, “If you don’t, then you’re not a trainer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDDY REYNOSO (@caneloteam) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to him, the trainer shares equal responsibility if one of his fighters is caught red-handed. “Should the trainer also be culpable? Should he also be connected? Should he also be suspended? I’d say yes. Should there also be accountability to him? I would say yes. I would say yes because that’s one of the ways you’re going to stop it—for everybody to be accountable,” Atlas remarked.

Even Oscar De La Hoya weighed in. His star fighter Ryan Garcia recently reunited with Reynoso ahead of his bout with Rolly Romero. Nonetheless, De La Hoya offered strong criticism about oversight in modern boxing gyms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reynoso’s new policy could signal a positive shift. By taking full control of his fighters’ support teams, he’s potentially setting a new standard. One that prioritizes oversight, consistency, and ultimately, trust. It may not undo past controversies, but it could help prevent future ones.

What’s your take on Eddy Reynoso’s statement and his renewed approach?