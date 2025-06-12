Dragging Gervonta Davis’ Father Into Feud, Bill Haney Escalates Ugly Beef With ‘Tank’

This one, like many boxing stories, is quite perplexing. It started around the same time, in 2019, when Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney kicked off their lightweight championship campaigns. Running on separate tracks, ideally the two should have culminated their rivalry in the ring. Instead, it simmered outside, rather mysteriously, in the virtual world.

On September 13 of 2019, Haney secured the interim lightweight title. Three months later, on December 19, Tank defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA (regular) title. Outside of his brief stay at the super lightweight, Davis maintains a firm hold on 135 pounds. Haney, on the other hand, after an undisputed championship, decided to move up. The two continue to trade barbs. The melodrama’s latest episode now marks Bill Haney’s entry. And the back-and-forth that followed his cameo has intrigued several fans.

Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney…sorry Bill Haney

A Ring magazine post seemingly became the raison principale for Gervonta Davis and Team Haney’s latest squabble. On June 9, the century-old magazine shared an old video through its Twitter handle. It featured light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins approaching Davis, who was training alongside, for a ‘fire in the pads.’

On Saturday, June 14, Hitchins will defend his title against George Kambosos Jr. So as the tweet caught his attention, Gervonta Davis shot back, “I done helped a lot of weird-a** ni**as…” The comment probably incensed Bill Haney. He decided it was time Tank recalled something crucial: “That’s crazy because I heard real ones helped you, and you did weird sh*t.”

Not one to turn a blind eye to such insinuations, in what now appears to be a deleted tweet, Tank Davis fired, “Coming from a weird a** coke head.” It was a clear invitation to Haney Senior, who promptly hurled the next salvo: “You little cr*ck baby, if you don’t knock it off. You talking about your daddy, not me.”

Needless to say, the back-and-forth triggered a stream of comments from fans and followers.

But a Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney was a hop, skip, and a jump away

For those in the know, this shouldn’t be news at all. The two sides have been at each other’s throats for some time. Many claim the heated sparring session back in Floyd Mayweather’s gym stemmed the beef between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney.

If Davis slammed him for his controversial loss to Ryan Garcia, Haney taunted the Baltimorean when he picked Lamont Roach Jr. for his next fight. A few months ago, while speaking on the ‘A Safe Place Podcast,‘ Gervonta Davis spilled the beans on a potential matchup with Haney.

Tank revealed how he received the offer from Riyadh Season for a Haney fight. However, given how Haney was fighting under their banner, he refused to proceed since he felt that he might not receive fair treatment. “But they came at me wrong the first time they ever came at me,” he said before adding, “which they said, ‘I will fight Devin,’ and then when he was saying, like, ‘Devin was his guy,’ so I’m like, ‘If Devin’s your guy, you all got to pay me now extra.’”

No one disagrees; a fight between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis is one for the ages. However, with Davis taunting a potential retirement and Haney fighting at welterweight, the chances of a square-up now appear distant. But such wars of words only stir up further intrigue and perhaps false hopes.

If they were to fight, who do you think would win – Devin Haney or Gervonta Davis?