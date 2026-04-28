Dua Lipa Urged to Clear Schedule for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Performance

It’s close, but it’s still too early to say Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is imminent. The heavyweight duel, which has remained in the British psyche for years, may become a reality later this year. Yet, even as momentum builds, uncertainty continues to shape the conversation.

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That contrast is evident in how the situation is unfolding. Preparations to make the AJ-Fury fight a grand, star-studded event are already underway, adding another dimension to the buildup. In that mix, singer Dua Lipa‘s name has already begun to circulate.

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“We know that Anthony Joshua is back, and I’m going to come on to that in a minute,” Andy Scott said. “But since then, I mean, we all started wondering, does this now pave the way for AJ-Fury?”

“Well, according to Turkey, Eddie Hearn, and Spencer Brown, that fight is done. So what Spencer Brown did tell us is that there are all sorts of things still to go through.”

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Speaking about the fight on Sky Sports, the boxing reporter revealed that the organizers are still working on finalizing a venue, while key details remain unresolved. More importantly, Anthony Joshua must first get past the immediate test in front of him.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua looks on from the ring before his during a heavyweight boxing bout against Jake Paul at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00066

On July 25, he will face Kristian Prenga as part of the new deal with Turki Alalshikh‘s Riyadh Season. The bout marks his comeback after last December’s fight against Jake Paul.

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That said, Scott flagged a somewhat unexpected request from Alalshikh.

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Dua Lipa set to join the Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury spectacle?

“And I don’t know if they’re pulling my leg here, but Turki has stipulated that Dua Lipa must perform at the fight,” he stated. “That is one of the things that has to be ticked off the list. So if she’s watching Sky Sports News, Dua Lipa, clear the diary, September on Sova, part of this two-fight deal, a home-and-away leg presumably, we are going to get AJ versus Fury.”

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The same claim has been echoed by other outlets as well.

“NO DUA LIPA, NO FURY VS AJ IN LONDON ❌,” iFL TV’s Instagram post read. “Yes, you read that correctly. Turki Alalshikh has reportedly told Netflix that Fury vs. Joshua will ONLY take place in London if singer Dua Lipa performs at the fight. 🎤”

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That report points to a key detail. If the singer confirms her presence, then Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury would likely take place in London.

This approach, meanwhile, aligns with how Riyadh Season events are typically staged, pairing major fights with high-profile entertainment.

One recent example is last September’s showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

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The fight, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featured two members of the Grammy-winning band Tool – guitarist Adam Jones and drummer Danny Carey – performing in front of seventy thousand spectators.

A year earlier, Eminem performed two of his popular hits, “Houdini” and “Lose Yourself,” at an event in Los Angeles that marked Crawford’s debut at 154 pounds.

Seen in that light, for Dua Lipa, who was born in London, to perform at an event widely seen as the biggest fight in British boxing would be a significant moment.

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Of Albanian origin, Lipa, who has delivered hit numbers like “Levitating” and “Break My Heart,” has experience performing at major sporting events.

In 2018, Lipa performed a medley of her hits, including “New Rules” and “One Kiss,” before the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Later in September that year, she traveled to Singapore, where she performed at the F1 Grand Prix race weekend entertainment segment.

While the prospect of a performer like Dua Lipa adds intrigue, as Scott noted, things still need to unfold in sequence, starting with AJ’s comeback, which he is expected to win before any larger plans take shape.