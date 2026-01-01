Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Araiza-Mones Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

In February of this year, Ebanie Bridges and Kell Brook welcomed their son, Ezerra Ray, into the world. Focusing on her new role as a mother, Bridges went on maternity leave. But a return, it seems, was never far from her mind. While still on a break that followed her last fight, the 2023 loss to Miyo Yoshida, the 39-year-old former champion took her first step back. She joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in July. And the move appears to be paying dividends.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The first step to reclaiming her lost crown sees Ebanie Bridges fighting on the main card of the Amanda Serrano vs. Reina Tellez event. For her comeback debut, she faces 35-year-old Alexis Araiza-Mones from Fort Worth, Texas. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Bridges can make her mark as she opens a fresh chapter in her storied career. A win could potentially pave the way for a title shot as well as set up a rematch with archrival and now MVP colleague Shannon Courtenay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicting Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Araiza-Mones: Who has better stats and a record?

A comparison of the records reveals a highly skewed matchup. A Texas and U.S. National Golden Gloves champion (two-time), Araiza-Mones has been fairly active in the professional Team Combat League (TCL). She made her debut in the regular professional ranks three years ago. However, a closer review reveals a story punctuated by losses. In the TCL, she recorded six wins, with no knockouts, against eight losses. Her professional record stands at three wins, one of which came via knockout, two defeats, and one draw.

Imago Maria Cecilia Roman faces Ebanie Bridges for the IBF women’s world bantamweight title on the Main Card of the Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 fight night at First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom on March 26th, 2022, Credit:Graham Finney / Avalon.

New South Wales-born Bridges, on the other hand, boasts a far more competitive resume. Making her debut six years ago, she worked her way through several world-class matchups and became the IBF bantamweight champion. With her two losses coming against Miyo Yoshida and Shannon Courtenay, Bridges owns a solid record of nine wins, with 44 percent of her fights ending inside the distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Araiza-Mones: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

As with many matchups, some fighter details remain unavailable. In this case, Araiza-Mones’ reach information is missing. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimeters), she is roughly two inches taller than her counterpart. Apart from her height of 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimeters), Ebanie Bridges wields a reach of 61.8 inches (157 centimeters).

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photo Squirrel Photography (@photo.squirrel.photography) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Considering Bridges’ last weigh-in took place two years ago, comparisons based on weight may be of limited value. In contrast, Alexis Araiza-Mones weighed 118 pounds at the final weigh-in for her July bout against Nayeli Rodriguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fight prediction

Surprisingly, fans and pundits alike seem to tip their hats to Ebanie Bridges. The 24-month layoff does not appear to have worked significantly against her prospects. Araiza-Mones, despite maintaining an active schedule and benefiting from relative youth, enters the contest as a heavy underdog.

The strong lean toward Bridges can be attributed to the spate of losses Araiza-Mones has suffered since turning professional, combined with the fact that the American will be competing in an eight-round fight for the first time in her career. As a former titleholder, Bridges brings far greater experience and exposure, giving her a clear edge.

Still, given that this marks Bridges’ first fight after a lengthy break, and considering both fighters tend to box rather than brawl, expect a measured, center-of-the-ring contest, with the opening rounds spent testing each other. As the fight wears on, Bridges’ world-class experience should assert itself, leading her to a clear decision victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans should stay tuned. The former math teacher may well give her rival a proper schooling tomorrow.