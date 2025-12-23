Eddie Hearn Addresses Anthony Joshua’s $92 Million Fight Purse Rumors With “Substantial” Claim

That the Jake Paul fight was a money grab for Anthony Joshua may now be an understatement. Ahead of the bout at the Kaseya Center, while Jake Paul was still linked to a matchup against Gervonta Davis, reports suggested Joshua was set for a tune-up against journeyman Cassius Chaney. However, the collapse of the Tank exhibition opened the door for AJ to change course and opt for the Paul fight. The deal was simply too good to pass up: a likely win, a massive payday, and a chance to announce his return ahead of a potential showdown with Tyson Fury.

Multiple reports claim the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight carried a combined purse of $184 million – $92 million for each fighter. Based on that figure, subsequent updates even estimated Joshua’s post-tax earnings. But the reality may be more complex. While not confirming the $92 million number, promoter Eddie Hearn stresses the payout remains substantial.

Still a lucrative night for Anthony Joshua

The discomfort was evident on Hearn’s face when Ariel Helwani raised the topic. “This 92 million number has been thrown around. Is there any validity to that?” the MMA journalist asked during their discussion. The question appeared to catch Hearn off guard.

So Helwani clarified that he was referring to the reported fight purses for both Jake Paul and Joshua. With the question clarified, Hearn responded cautiously. “I’m not going to talk about the purses,” he said, before adding that both fighters were compensated handsomely.

“It wasn’t a career-high payday for AJ, but it was one of his substantial paydays,” Hearn explained. The December 19 Netflix bout ended Joshua’s 15-month layoff following his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. An elbow injury had further delayed his return.

At 36, with a path back to the title race growing increasingly difficult, a super fight against Tyson Fury appears to be Joshua’s best option.

A ballpark estimate of AJ’s take-home pay

Such a bout could help Joshua reclaim momentum and potentially deliver a career-defining payday. But to reach that stage, he needed a tune-up, one that also came with a lucrative reward. Jake Paul served that purpose.

Last March, Joshua reportedly earned $50 million for his fight against Francis Ngannou. His purse reportedly dipped for the subsequent bout against Dubois. Yet facing one of boxing’s biggest draws on the sport’s largest platform made it inevitable that Joshua would command a hefty fee.

Reports, however, indicate Joshua could lose a significant portion of his earnings to taxation in both the US and the UK. An AceOdds assessment, cited by Sports Bible, suggests he may face up to 37% in US taxes. Additional deductions from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs could follow. Based on the $92 million estimate, Joshua could forfeit roughly 53% of his purse, leaving a net payout in the range of $47 million to $50 million.

Still, as Hearn suggested, Joshua walks away with a substantial payday. The outcome was widely expected, making it a profitable night’s work. Now, he can look ahead, either to a long-anticipated clash with Fury or to another tune-up, a decision he and his team have yet to confirm.

