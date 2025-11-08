Eddie Hearn Assures Boots Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Match-Up After Heavy Criticism

When it comes to Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr., there is one question that the fans seem to have, ‘Will they fight, or will they not fight?’ Comments made by promoters and even team members have only stirred up more confusion. Or is it just pre-fight hype? Amid this uncertainty, Eddie Hearn’s words might, however, come across as somewhat reassuring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just when Vergil Ortiz‘s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, his trainer, Robert Garcia, and, to some extent, his father, Ortiz Sr., expressed doubts about whether Jaron Ennis would cross the river for what many consider a dream matchup, Eddie Hearn stepped forward to reveal what he and his team plan to do next. What he said could be music to many ears. While Ennis is coming off a spectacular 154-pound debut against Uisma Lima, Ortiz Jr. will step into the ring tonight in Texas to defend his interim WBC title against Erickson Lubin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boots vs. Ortiz? Eddie Hearn – Count us in!

In an interview with Eddie Hearn, Marcos Villegas addressed the growing doubts directly. The Fight Hub TV founder referenced Robert Garcia’s recent comments. Speaking about Boots vs. Ortiz, the acclaimed trainer had stated, “Boots is not going to fight Virgil next…” So the English promoter responded categorically: “We have no opponent, we have no date, we have nothing planned for Boots Ennis.”

As far as Hearn’s team is concerned, only one thing matters: “We just want Vergil Ortiz. He’s the number one choice; he’s our sole focus.” Yet Eddie Hearn couldn’t resist taking a parting shot. “Let’s hope he comes through, Lubin,” he teased. Erickson Lubin is a strong contender who cannot be taken for granted. God forbid if Ortiz Jr. suffers a loss. “It would be a disaster,” Hearn emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jokes aside, Hearn, like most, nonetheless feels that’s an unlikely scenario. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is a talented fighter, and he has one of the best trainers in Robert Garcia. Still, Hearn reaffirmed his confidence: “We want this fight because I’m so sure Boots beats Vergil Ortiz.”

The latest exchange follows Oscar De La Hoya’s scathing remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Hearn is confident; De La Hoya is not

Speaking to the media, he invited both Eddie Hearn and Jaron Ennis to attend the fight against Lubin. However, he also saw a potential downside to their visit. “I’m just afraid that when Boots sees him in person, he’s going to shy away from the fight. He’s going to tell Eddie, ‘I don’t want Vergil next. Let me have another tune-up fight,” the Golden Boy promoter said.

Like his English counterpart, De La Hoya also assured fans that they want the fight ‘one thousand percent.’

ADVERTISEMENT

However, being the seasoned promoter that he is, De La Hoya took a measured stance. First, Ortiz Jr. needs to get past the Lubin hurdle. Only then, he said, would they take the next step – sending the fight contract to Team Boots Ennis.

“We want the fight, one thousand percent. We can’t make a fight until Vergil Ortiz wins. Let him win the fight Saturday, and then we’ll start negotiations right afterwards,” De La Hoya said.

Until an interim decision alters the landscape, the potential matchup between Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. will remain a non-title bout. And that’s what makes it so intriguing. Many fans and pundits are eager to see what could be one of the most stylistically perfect matchups in boxing. It could be another Crawford vs. Canelo, if not better.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, fans will have to wait and watch. As De La Hoya emphasized, the outcome of the Lubin match matters most. Only after that can fans expect movement toward a potential 2026 Boots-Ortiz showdown.

What’s your hunch? Will Jaron Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. finally happen in 2026?