Eddie Hearn Blames Himself Following Conor Benn’s $10M Dana White Move Despite Years of Loyalty

Weeks ago, as Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing prepared for its inaugural Paramount show, Eddie Hearn cautioned that UFC fighters could “revolt” over boxer pay. But as events have unfolded, the concern has since landed squarely at his own doorstep. The latest development in the boxing landscape saw one of Hearn’s star fighters, Conor Benn, leave Matchroom Boxing to join White’s new boxing promotion, reportedly for a $10 million deal. Coming after the exit of cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, the move has left Hearn openly regretful.

“I blame myself because I just forgot it was boxing, you know,” Hearn told iFL TV‘s Kugan Cassius. “I was like, I just felt that the loyalty that we’ve shown would never, ever put us in this position. And I just felt that I never really needed to push Connor Ben to sign a new contract previously.”

He felt he could have pushed Benn to sign a fresh contract, believing loyalty would outweigh a formal agreement. But now, when he looks at the welterweight fighter’s exit, Eddie Hearn believes he should have been a sharper judge of character instead of relying primarily on personal values.

What stung Hearn the most was that Conor Benn refused to have a direct conversation after the lawyer contacted him. Given their history, the Matchroom boss felt he deserved at least a personal call.

“And, you know,” Hearn said, adding, “I just—I don’t know what to say other than I just, you know, felt that everything that we gave him, the loyalty that we gave him, and the support we gave him would be enough to talk it through or just, you know, get close to a number, but it wasn’t—it wasn’t really the interest.”

While the unexpected parting is painful, Hearn now seems to be adjusting to the reality that this is part of the sport. It’s an experience to learn from rather than dwell on. As Hearn processed the fallout, attention had already shifted to Benn’s next move and the reception awaiting him.

Dana White rolls out the red carpet for Conor Benn after the Matchroom split

Multiple reports have suggested that Benn will move to Zuffa for one fight, for which he could receive an eight-figure sum. Benn has also released a statement. He thanked Hearn and the team for their support and expressed genuine gratitude for their role in his career. But he also explained how a major opportunity with Zuffa Boxing was too significant to ignore.

He emphasized that the move is about pursuing bigger fights and legacy-defining moments at the peak of his career, and he indicated that continued collaboration with his former promoter remains possible.

“Conor Benn is an absolute beast and a superstar,” Dana White said in response to Benn’s joining. “He shows up every time and destroys people, and now some of the best fighters in the world are calling him out. He’s ready for a world title next, and I can’t wait to see him compete in Zuffa Boxing. He’s going to be a huge addition to a growing stable of very talented boxers.”

Across the boxing community, reactions have been mixed. While many slammed Benn for stepping out when Hearn had been consistently loyal to him, some veterans say the shift was predictable. Expecting loyalty in an era where most decisions are driven by money, they argue, is unrealistic.

Steve Kim captured the sentiment clearly: “There’s no denying that Eddie Hearn/Matchroom Boxing did a great job for Conor Benn. But the reality is, there is no loyalty left in this business. The days of Marvin Hagler working off a handshake with Bob Arum and never leaving the Petronellis belong to another era.”