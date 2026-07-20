Eddie Hearn Breaks Silence on Dmitry Bivol Rejecting $40M Artur Beterbiev Fight Rumors

Dmitry Bivol’s situation is becoming more confusing by the day. Coming off a fifteen-month layoff following his undisputed title win over rival Artur Beterbiev in Saudi Arabia, which was later reduced to unified status, the crafty Russian defended his title against Michael Eifert at the end of May in Yekaterinburg. But ever since, his name has been tied to a string of conflicting reports.

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The biggest of Bivol‘s many challenges remains the rubber match against Beterbiev, who inflicted his first defeat when they met two years ago. But Bivol is also required to defend his light heavyweight titles, particularly the WBO title, against fellow Matchroom fighter and interim champion Callum Smith. The Beterbiev trilogy has once again gained momentum, especially after the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) became linked to rumors suggesting Bivol had received a $40 million offer to step in against Beterbiev for the third time. During a recent media catch-up, the unified champion’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, addressed the speculation.

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“Yeah, that’s all; none of that is true,” Hearn told Fight Hub TV, when asked about the July 26 deadline for the Callum Smith fight and the Beterbiev offer. “You know, firstly, I heard reports that Dmitri Bivol has been offered 40 million to fight Beterbiev. If you know if those people are watching right now, call me and make that offer, and he will accept it immediately.

“….just quickly on that. So what Vadim [Kornilov, Bivol’s manager] and Dmitri Bivol have told me is to please begin negotiations with Umar Kremlev or with RCC (RCC Boxing Promotions, who promoted the Eifert bout alongside Matchroom Boxing); we’re ready to make that fight. That’s the fight he wants. He’s due to fight Callum Smith. I think it’s unlikely he’ll defend against Callum Smith. I think Callum Smith will fight Joshua Buatsi for the vacant title. But Bivol is ready to make the Beterbiev free fight.”

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Hearn’s denial and optimism follow recent reports suggesting that Umar Kremlev, the president of the IBA, claimed he made Bivol an offer that was “two times bigger than in previous fights” for the trilogy bout with Beterbiev.

For their two fights, which took place in October 2024 and the rematch in February 2025, both Bivol and Beterbiev reportedly earned $10 million each per fight, bringing their reported earnings to $20 million each across the two bouts. Kremlev allegedly claimed Beterbiev was willing to face Bivol for free. The latter, however, rejected the offer.

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The rumors remain unconfirmed. What is known, however, is that the IBA had indeed expressed interest in staging Bivol vs. Beterbiev III. Suggesting that both the champion and the former titleholder could potentially take interim fights before their final showdown, a statement from Kremlev released in March read, “…by the end of the year, it should be possible to move forward with firm planning and organization of the third fight.

“Our priority is to stage this trilogy in Russia. In my view, hosting such a bout is entirely feasible at present. Given the current global circumstances, Moscow represents a suitable and secure venue for an event of this scale, with all the necessary infrastructure in place to deliver it at the very highest level.”

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Notably, Bivol’s return win over Eifert has once again put him in a position where he weighs a string of exciting and potentially lucrative matchups while also dealing with the mandatory obligations imposed by the sanctioning bodies.

The roadblocks that refuse to leave Dmitry Bivol alone

The predicament has followed Bivol since last year. Weeks after he defeated Beterbiev to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, Bivol relinquished the WBC title after being ordered to defend it against David Benavidez. His primary focus was on the Beterbiev trilogy.

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According to the sanctioning bodies’ mandatory rotation system, he was next supposed to defend his IBF title from Eifert. However, the bout failed to materialize after Bivol underwent back surgery. Seeking a medical exemption, Bivol remained sidelined for most of 2025 before finally returning in May this year.

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With the Eifert fight behind him, Bivol was looking at options that included the much-anticipated matchup against Benavidez, which could once again make him an undisputed light heavyweight champion, as well as a third fight with Beterbiev, who has been pushing for the trilogy for a long time.

But Bivol’s challenges are far from over. Late in June, reports emerged that he would undergo elbow surgery on July 4. After recovering, he is expected to honor the Callum Smith mandatory challenge, which the WBO officially ordered on July 7, giving the two sides 20 days to complete negotiations.

Bivol now faces a scenario where he has to choose between pursuing undisputed status once again and honoring a third fight against a rival that reportedly carries a massive payout. If he opts for Beterbiev, as Hearn anticipates, given the interest the trilogy has generated, particularly in Russia, he will likely have to vacate the WBO title, making Smith a full champion.

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The coming days should reveal which path Bivol chooses. His recent career trajectory has made him a target of persistent criticisms. The next decision could prove to be one of the most important of his career.