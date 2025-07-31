Eddie Hearn Clears the Air on Anthony Joshua’s 2025 Retirement Plans

It was a heart-wrenching moment. After suffering a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua broke down during the post-fight press conference. Many sympathized with his visible sorrow. One of the most enduring images from that night was his promoter, Eddie Hearn, placing a reassuring arm around Joshua’s shoulder amid the roar of the crowd. Perhaps that’s why, in his latest message, which many took as a hint at retirement, Joshua took a moment to thank Matchroom Boxing, the promotion he joined 12 years ago. AJ joined Matchroom Boxing in 2013, a year after his Olympic triumph.

His emotional message read, “Shout to @matchroomboxing for all you have done for me and continue to do for me. … I signed with you, and 12 years later I will throw my last punch with you. Royalty & Loyalty is a perfect match for the great good. A toast to another 100 years of @matchroomboxing & to finish on this… … … . If I could start from scratch, I wouldn’t change sh*t.” After the losses to Usyk, Anthony Joshua managed to get his career back on track, eventually earning another title shot. But a humbling setback at Wembley last year, where Daniel Dubois knocked him out in the fifth round, derailed his quest to become a three-time heavyweight champion. An elbow injury and subsequent surgery have sidelined him for six to eight weeks. Talks of potential matchups with Tyson Fury and Jake Paul continue to generate buzz.

Still, questions around AJ’s long-term future persist. So it was only natural; just as he did during the emotional 2022 press conference, Eddie Hearn stepped in once again, offering clarity and support for his longtime friend. Pro boxing fans recently shared a clip from Eddie Hearn’s latest interview. Speaking on a range of topics, the Matchroom boss offered some insight into his star fighter’s potential retirement. Referring to Joshua’s recent post, a reporter asked, “He said 12 years later he’ll throw his last punch with you guys. Is that Anthony Joshua hinting at retirement?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Weigh-In Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stands in the centre as Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin face off during their weigh-in at Westfield Shepherds Bush in London London Westfield, Shepherds Bush United Kingdom Copyright: xJohnxBarryx JB2_5695

AD

“Not really,” replied Eddie Hearn. “But it’s probably that this is his last year in boxing. Now I said that recently. That doesn’t—that’s not definite, but it’s very likely it could be.“According to Hearn, Joshua’s Instagram Story was less a retirement announcement and more a reflection of appreciation for their 12-year partnership.

To many fans, Hearn’s latest comments may offer some reassurance.

Anthony Joshua – Still in the fight

While skepticism still lingers, one fight that could serve as Anthony Joshua’s swan song is the long-anticipated showdown with fellow Briton Tyson Fury. It’s a bout that has been simmering for years. Now, both Joshua and Fury are free from the pressure of defending a title. So even a belated matchup has all the makings of a massive blockbuster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko, Boxen, 29.04.17 London Copyright: xKOENIG/Eibner-Pressefotox EP_FKG

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko boxing 29 04 17 London Copyright xKOENIG Eibner Pressefotox EP_fkg

Another potential opponent who continues to make headlines is Jake Paul. Months ago, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stunned many in the boxing world by calling out Anthony Joshua. More recently, after defeating former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul name-dropped Joshua again while unveiling his hit list: “I want everybody—Anthony Joshua, Gervonta, and Tommy, stop running.”

While he didn’t offer any specifics, in a separate interview, Eddie Hearn expressed cautious optimism about a potential Joshua–Paul clash. However, he also hinted that Matchroom might be exploring other options.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, for fans wondering if it’s curtains for Anthony Joshua, rest easy. The story isn’t over just yet.

Who do you think makes for the best matchup against Joshua at this stage of his career?