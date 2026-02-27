Eddie Hearn Fuels Lawsuit Speculation Against Dana White and SELA After Conor Benn Fight Announcement

One fight – $15 million. That figure lured Conor Benn away from Matchroom Boxing to join the expanding boxing empire of Dana White. Benn is now being rewarded with a fight. He will face former world champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event of the Netflix event headlined by Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov. But Benn would be mistaken to think the lead-up to the fight will be as smooth as his exit from Eddie Hearn’s stable. His old promoter is exploring legal options to put the brakes on Dana White and his backers in Saudi Arabia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, we’ve got to see if (the Regis Prograis fight) that’s the (reported $15m) payday,” Hearn told Fight Hub TV‘s Marcos Villegas in a recent interview. “I can’t say too much because there’s a bit of a legal process regarding that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn questioned whether the widely reported $15 million purse for Conor Benn’s proposed fight with Regis Prograis accurately reflected the full terms of the deal. He pointed out that there is an ongoing legal process preventing him from speaking freely about the specifics.

Hearn suggested his team matched one component of the offer. But he also claimed another contractual element – specifically a one-fight option – was used in a way that disadvantaged them. The Matchroom head’s latest comments come in the wake of reports indicating that Queensberry Promotions’ Frank Warren is planning legal action against Dana White and SELA, seeking damages worth $1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hearn, the earlier departure of cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia to Zuffa Boxing has already aggravated tensions with White and his team. He will make his promotional debut on March 8 against Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa cruiserweight championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – Guildhall – London Promoter Eddie Hearn during a press conference at the Guildhall, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xZacxGoodwinx 77929854

Eddie Hearn appears to be exploring potential contractual remedies involving Conor Benn and possibly his agent, Tony Connelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing world weighs in as Eddie Hearn eyes options against White & Co.

A “right to match” clause typically comes with obligations requiring the fighter and their representative to fully and accurately present the terms of an offer. If Benn’s team did not properly disclose or structure key terms, that may open the door to legal action.

However, any such dispute would likely remain between the contractual parties rather than an outside bidder. Some see it differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Basically, what he is doing is trying to tie this up and prevent it (the fight vs. Prograis) from happening even though he knows he will lose in the end,” one user wrote in reaction to Hearn’s comments. “He’s basically acting like a sore ex-gf. Let the man move on; stop being a little bit*h. We all know you weren’t going to give him 15 mil or even 10 mil.”

As for the fight itself, Hearn made his views clear, stating that the matchup against Prograis is nothing but a tune-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not the fight I’d have made because I’d have wanted to put him in a big fight, probably for a world championship,” he told Boxing Social. “It’s a good tick-over until something bigger comes along.”

The promotional feud appears far from over. With a string of exciting matchups lined up in March and April, how the war outside the ring impacts the fights and their future implications is something fans need to watch out for.