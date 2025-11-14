Eddie Hearn’s ‘Silent’ Move Earns Fans’ Praise as Chris Eubank Jr. Left “Lost for Words”

When it comes to pre-fight thrills, nothing beats a Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn event. Checking off every box is the fan’s list; it’s full of drama and antics. After living up to expectations, or, as some believe, exceeding them, the young scions of the famous boxing families will face off at the same place where they fought late in April this year, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And as could be expected, the pre-fight presser offered all the thrills that scores of fans anticipated. An all-four face-off saw Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn join their sons, setting another tone to this so-called generational rivalry. But hands down, the showstopper of the evening was Eddie Hearn‘s silent move. And fans are just gushing over the Matchroom honcho’s novel prank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn’s words echo silently

To make a point, Hearn went back to the good old adage: “Silence speaks louder than words.” And what better way to demonstrate it than to pull out neat placards featuring his words and emotions? Showcasing the dramatic footage from the event, Ring Magazine‘s Instagram post read, “Eddie Hearn takes a new approach after being banned from speaking at the press conference by Chris Eubank Jr. 🤣”

“Finally learned, finally learned, guys, that you cannot speak during the press conference,” with “Silent Night” playing in the background, as Chris Eubank Jr.‘s words echoed, Eddie Hearn pulled out the first card. It read, “Good Evening All!” The next one followed: “I know it upsets Chris when I speak.” To remind a few fans who might have forgotten, Hearn’s gimmick follows the past instance when Eubank Jr. heckled and disturbed him whenever he tried to speak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The Matchroom head’s third card said it all: “So I’ve taken a new approach.” Expressing gratitude to Turki Alalshikh, Hearn mentioned how Eubank Jr. vs Benn 1 was a true British classic. As he continued, Eubank Jr. stated, “This is embarrassing…this is supposed to be the best promoter in the world, and the guy’s got clipboards up on the stage, smiling like an idiot because he’s scared to talk at the press conference.”

However, to many fans, the joke was rather upon Eubank Jr. Let’s hear what a few of them had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chris Eubank Jr. fired blank shots

Reading between the lines, one stated, “😂😂😂 Bro, Chris was really rattled; this is brilliant.” With no one to counter him with a comment or argue, perhaps Eubank Jr. found it hard to press forward. This user had nothing but praise for Hearn. “Genius!!! What a legend!! He is hands down THE best promoter in the world!!” 🙏 they remarked. Whether Hearn is the best promoter in the world could be subjective. However, what he did will go down in history as one of the best pre-fight maneuvers.

What you can’t control always rattles you. And this fan’s comments summed it up best: “That bothered Chris cuz he couldn’t control it lol.” Had Hearn spoken anything, Eubank Jr. would have fired back in response. But what to do against cue cards? Boards don’t hit back, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

“They generally got Eubank lost for words 😂😂,” one wrote. Perhaps it was hard for the Matchroom boss to erase the memories of the press conference where Chris Eubank Jr. interrupted him incessantly. Rather than saying anything, trolling Eubank Jr. would do wonders!

Still, Hearn’s gimmick failed to impress a few. “It’s not the Eddie Hearn show. Too much self-promotion. It’s so boring. Just hope he sorts out the emergency medical route in case anyone needs an ambulance,” said this user.

Maybe they are right. It’s Eubank Jr. and Benn’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it can’t be denied either. Often stunts like these enliven the storylines of a great match. After what they accomplished in April, fans expect something better in their rematch. So pre-fight plays only add to the intrigue and melodrama.

Do you think Benn can stage an upset against Eubank Jr.?