“Eddie Is Still Scared”: Deontay Wilder Calling Out Anthony Joshua to His Face Sparks Fans Debate

At the O2 Arena, Deontay Wilder extended his win streak, moving to 2-0 since the knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang in 2024. More importantly, he made his intentions clear. The American heavyweight believes he could finally get it right the third time, and he didn’t wait long to say it. Right after his fight with Derek Chisora wrapped up a stacked Queensberry-MF pro card, Wilder called out Anthony Joshua. His impromptu challenge to the former unified champion quickly sparked online buzz, with fans already predicting the outcome of a potential matchup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fighting on English soil for the second time in his career, Deontay Wilder delivered. Alongside Derek Chisora, he ensured the crowd at the O2 Arena got their money’s worth. The headlining bout didn’t end inside the distance as some expected, but it stayed engaging throughout. In the lead-up to the fight, Chisora had claimed it would be his last professional outing. Wilder, meanwhile, believes he still has more fights ahead of him. With Anthony Joshua in attendance, the callout felt inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s do it!” he told Joshua. “He’s scared as f–k. Let’s do it.”

Wilder’s words drew no response from AJ as he walked back to his dressing room alongside his team. The English heavyweight was making his first public appearance since the tragic loss of his close friends and associates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele late last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with that brief exchange, the focus quickly shifts to a familiar question – will this fight ever get made? The Wilder vs. AJ dream matchup dates back to 2018, when both held titles in the heavyweight division, but promotional and network issues kept the fight from happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

That missed window still shapes how the matchup is viewed today. The two were again on track to meet in early 2024, until Wilder’s upset loss to Joseph Parker on the “Day of Reckoning” card, headlined by Joshua, derailed those plans.

While the latest face-off generated fresh excitement, the uncertainty now comes from where both fighters stand in their careers. Fan reactions reflected that split between hype and hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deontay Wilder’s bold AJ callout ignites fan reaction

While eager to see Wilder vs. AJ, one fan seemed certain about the outcome. “MAKE IT HAPPEN! Joshua smokes him, though,” they said. Given where both heavyweights stand, it’s difficult to project a timeline with no active talks, but Joshua’s relative youth and Wilder’s recent form make that viewpoint understandable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another leaned into what could have been: “He ducked; nobody wants to see two fallen soldiers. We wanted that fight when both had themselves (at) 0s.” That sentiment points back to 2018, when the stakes were at their peak. Joshua held the unified title, Wilder had the WBC belt, and both were unbeaten. A fight then would have carried far greater consequences for the division and their legacies.

One user fixed his sights on the Matchroom boss. “Eddie is still scared to put AJ in even though Wilder is 40 years old now? Bro didn’t say anything 🤣🤣🤣,” they wrote. In reality, the moment itself was unplanned – Wilder crossing paths with Joshua on the way back to the dressing room. Hearn choosing to observe rather than engage came across as a measured response rather than hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A diehard AJ fan kept it simple: “AJ would demolish Wilder in 2 rounds; I’m so serious. If you’re half decent & can avoid the right, it’s a piece of pi** for you.”

Another offered a more layered breakdown. “Wilder, 5-6 years ago, would have slept AJ. Today, not so much. He lost that kill-or-be-killed mentality. AJ would win a wide decision. Unless the Deontay that showed up for 30 seconds in the 8th round showed up. Then it would be interesting.” Years ago, Wilder’s power made him one of the most dangerous punchers in boxing, a run that only slowed when Tyson Fury disrupted his rhythm. AJ’s knockout record remains elite, but Wilder’s 97% knockout rate underscores just how extreme that power was and how differently this matchup might have unfolded at its peak.

By calling out AJ, Wilder has done more than just create a moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, whether that conversation turns into a fight is a different question. At this stage, with neither heavyweight holding a title and their paths back to championship contention uncertain, the focus naturally shifts toward calculated matchmaking. High-risk, high-reward fights sound appealing, but they rarely align with where both fighters are right now. For all the renewed interest, this may be a fight that arrives years too late or not at all.