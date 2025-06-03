Eddy Reynoso Walks Away Clean Over Jaime Munguia’s Failed PED Test Post Canelo’s Statement

“Throughout my boxing career, I have undergone numerous anti-doping tests and have never tested positive.” Thus began Jaime Munguia‘s personal statement. Posted on Instagram, it followed reports that he failed a doping test related to his May 3 bout against Bruno Surace in Riyadh. The former light middleweight champion now finds himself at the center of a storm.

As the news spread, many fans drew immediate parallels to the Ryan Garcia doping scandal from the previous year. But this incident quickly expanded beyond Munguia. It now casts a shadow on his current team, particularly his high-profile trainer, Eddy Reynoso. And by extension, Reynoso’s most famous fighter, Canelo Alvarez. So yesterday, Munguia released a second, more detailed statement from ‘Team Munguia.‘ The follow-up aimed to provide greater clarity and directly address the growing speculation.

Setting the record straight on Eddy Reynoso

Team Munguia’s statement ran into 2-3 slides. It opened with, “Following Jaime’s initial statement, we want to provide additional clarity in response to speculation and misinformation circulating about his recent VADA test.” Then a reiteration followed: “Jaime Munguia has never tested positive in over 100 anti-doping tests across his professional career until now. His record speaks for itself. He has always complied with VADA testing protocols and has built a reputation as a clean and respectful fighter who honors the integrity of the sport.”

So the failed tests were a part of multiple Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tests during training camp. Only one sample (sample A) came back positive. All other VADA tests before and after this one were clean. The team mentioned that exogenous testosterone can enter the body in ways other than deliberate doping. “Exogenous testosterone – like many banned substances – can enter the body in several ways, not solely through intentional use,” they stated.

While as much as they are reviewing everything Jaime Munguia used, the team insisted Eddy Reynoso serves only as his trainer. “He is not involved in Jaime’s nutrition, supplementation, or medical oversight. Likewise, no one on Canelo Alvarez’s team has any role in overseeing Jaime’s regimen or is in any way responsible for this situation. Any implication that Reynoso or anyone associated with Canelo’s team bears responsibility is entirely unfounded and unfair.”

The statement further clarified that Marco Antonio Perez Espinoza is the only person responsible for Munguia’s supplements and has worked with him for years. This is his first involvement in a doping-related issue. The exact amount of testosterone found hasn’t been disclosed, and the B-sample is still pending. So the team urged the public and media not to rush to judgment based on limited information.

While the statement continued for a few more pages, what’s equally significant here is Canelo’s recent comments.

Canelo Alvarez weighs in on trainer’s role

Sitting alongside Mauricio Sulaiman and a few other dignitaries, Canelo was addressing a media gathering a few days ago. When a reporter seemingly raised the Jaime Munguia issue, he rushed to his famed trainer’s defense. So speaking in chaste Spanish, the super middleweight kind replied (English translation), “I am with (Munguia) 100%, but only he knows what happened. Eddy (Reynoso) doesn’t give him his food.”

Despite these clarifications, the incident has reignited debates about Reynoso’s past stable of fighters, which has included others with positive tests, namely Oscar Valdez and Julio Cesar Martinez. But the most cited case remains Canelo’s 2018 clenbuterol controversy, for which he blamed contaminated Mexican beef. That incident led to a six-month suspension and continues to be referenced in discussions.

Never one to shy away from criticizing Canelo, Oscar De La Hoya, weighed in, “My perspective is, who’s their trainer? I mean, if there are four fighters who are testing positive for whatever drug, well, who’s the trainer? Because the trainer should oversee that; the trainer should overlook that, you know, whether they have a nutritionist, whether they have a doctor, but the trainer is in charge.”

As it stands, the boxing world awaits the B-sample results for greater clarity. Should a trainer be held accountable for a fighter’s doping violations? What’s your take?