Edgar Berlanga Jr’s “Lame” Attempt to Land Jake Paul Fight Doesn’t Sit Well With Boxing World

Edgar Berlanga seems to be upping the ante. After the Canelo loss, the first-round knockout over Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz seemingly put him back in the saddle. However, the devastating loss to Hamzah Sheeraz shattered his momentum toward divisional ascendancy. After spending months on the sidelines, the Brooklyn-born super middleweight is back in the limelight, though not entirely for reasons of his own making. A few weeks ago, the boxing world woke up to the shocking news that the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight would not take place. The two were scheduled to meet in an exhibition bout on November 15 in Miami.

However, Tank’s alleged involvement in a domestic violence case reportedly threw a wrench in the works. Jake Paul and his team later released a statement announcing the cancellation of the Netflix card. Now, the former Disney star is on the hunt for a new opponent for a potential event in December. Among the many names that cropped up, one was that of Edgar Berlanga. The Nuyorican made his intentions clear with a call-out of his own. Still, with Paul keeping everything under wraps, it remains uncertain whom he will face next.

Berlanga comes for the Rooster: Jake Paul in his sights

So, Berlanga decided to raise the stakes. Teasing Jake Paul, he released a video where he’s chasing a rooster. For those familiar, while most know Paul’s nickname “The Problem Child,” he recently adopted a new moniker, “El Gallo,” which means ‘the rooster’ in Spanish. “PICK UP JAKE EL GALLO DE DORADO‼️‼️‼️ @jakepaul,” read the caption on Berlanga’s latest X post, punctuated by the cryptic “🇵🇷 VS 🇵🇷 🐔.”

However, many fans didn’t seem impressed by Berlanga’s antics. Several took to social media to share their criticism. After the loss to Sheeraz, which shattered his aura of invincibility, Berlanga needs to make smarter moves to get back on track.

Just months ago, he was one of the most talked-about names in the 168-pound division. Now, more than ever, the 28-year-old needs to refocus. With rumors swirling that rivals Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo are in talks for a 2026 face-off, Berlanga would be wise to get his act together.

And how did fans react to Berlanga’s attempt at getting that Jake Paul fight? Well, they didn’t hold back in their dismissal of the unified super middleweight contender.

Still, no cheers for Berlanga

Berlanga’s zeal for a Jake Paul fight might impress some, but he couldn’t escape the taunts. “The thirst is real,” wrote one fan. Considering how far he has fallen since being knocked out by Hamzah Sheeraz, Berlanga’s call-out may indeed be genuine. A win over a cruiserweight contender, and a lucrative payday, could breathe new life into his career.

Others, however, were far less kind. One fan wrote, “You are such a lame Bumlanga.” Berlanga needs to focus on rebuilding his career. He currently ranks twelfth in both the WBA and WBO top 15. But is Jake Paul truly his best option?

Perhaps that’s why one fan reminded him, “Have some dignity for Puerto Ricans Gah Damn ni**a.” Calling out Jake Paul once is one thing, but chasing him relentlessly only makes him appear desperate.

Yet the jibes kept coming. “Lmaooo can’t catch him. Keep trying!! You will eventually!! Just like anything else!!” one user mocked. Paul has yet to finalize an opponent for his potential December return. Who knows, given Berlanga’s popularity, especially among Puerto Ricans, he might just change his mind.

Another fan delivered a dose of reality: “@jakepaul ain’t no Gallo; he’s from Ohio. Stay in ur lane Cleveland boy.” Paul, who hails from Cleveland but now resides in Puerto Rico, says the nickname “El Gallo” was given to him affectionately by locals.

The bigger question remains: did Edgar Berlanga manage to catch the rooster?

Jokes aside, deep down, Berlanga likely knows he needs to get his career back on track above all else. Only then can he return to boxing’s big leagues. Whether Jake Paul can help him do that remains anyone’s guess.

