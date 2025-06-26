Edgar Berlanga Makes Dire Promise for Hamzah Sheeraz After Turki Alalshikh Makes Bias Known

For Edgar Berlanga, a lot rides on the upcoming bout against Hamzah Sheeraz. Last year, he suffered a career-first loss to Canelo Alvarez. If that was not enough, his woes were exacerbated when he found himself fighting on the undercard. The first-round knockout of Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz helped him salvage his reputation. However, he needs something bigger. One that puts his career back on track for a potential title race. Yet, he faces some daunting odds.

Though climbing up a division, Sheeraz has put the middleweight division on notice. The draw against Carlos Adames may have raised some eyebrows. But many feel the British fighter stands a chance against the bellicose American. Adding to Berlanga’s misery, even Turki Alalshikh made his support for Sheeraz public. But the Nuyorican remains unfazed. Hell-bent on spoiling the Ring Magazine owner’s hopes, Berlanga made his intentions clear through a crisp message. Along with Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda, Berlanga vs. Sheeraz co-headlines the Golden Boy card on July 12 in New York’s Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Edgar Berlanga was on point when he said, “Don’t worry, you’ll be upset!” A chilly warning followed: “I’m going to mess up your day on July 12th! I’m going to destroy your boy. 😤😤😤😤” But what precisely caused the Brooklyn-born super middleweight’s irritation?

Through a tweet, Turki Alalshikh shared his concerns. His worry: what if Stevenson and Sheeraz lose their upcoming bouts? “I will be very upset if Berlanga and Zepeda knock out Sheeraz and Shakur. We have big plans for Sheeraz and Shakur, and this result would be a complete disaster…!” he said.

A few reports suggest Alalshikh is eyeing a potential clash involving Canelo Alvarez with either Hamzah Sheeraz or Chris Eubank Jr. The Mexican superstar is currently busy with the mega showdown against Terence Crawford. Eubank Jr., meanwhile, will return for the Conor Benn rematch.

So if Sheeraz fails to deliver against Berlanga, then Alalshikh will be forced to go back to the drawing board and review his options.

Edgar Berlanga’s towering woes

Truth be told, Edgar Berlanga’s future plans also hinge on Canelo. Following his win over Gonzalez-Ortiz, an ecstatic Berlanga called out the super middleweight king. “Vamos a hacer la revancha, vamos a hacer la revancha en el 2026. Vamos arriba, tú sabes que Puerto Rico y México son los mejores. Lo hice.” In English, it means, “We’re going to do the rematch; we’re going to do the rematch in 2026. Let’s go! You know that Puerto Rico and Mexico are the best. I did it.”

USA Today via Reuters Oct 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marcelo Esteban Coceres (red trunks) and Edgar Berlanga (white/pink trunks) during their vacant NABO super middleweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The better question would be whether Berlanga can stay true to what he said. On the Bivol-Beterbiev card, Carlos Adames exposed the chinks in Hamzah Sheeraz’s style. But is that enough for Berlanga to latch on and clinch a victory? The Berkshire native enjoys a size-reach advantage over Berlanga. So he will try his level best to stay out of the American’s power punches.

During the press conference, Berlanga stated, “I’m knocking him out.” But to achieve that, he will have to go full throttle from the opening bell. He can’t afford to let Sheeraz settle down and get his groove. If that happens, then one can expect the Englishman to outbox Berlanga in the later rounds.

Fans will have to stay tuned. On July 12, as the fight unfolds, they will learn whether Edgar Berlanga delivers on what he promised.

What’s your take? Do you think Berlanga will have his way at the Louis Armstrong Stadium?