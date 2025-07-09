What Is Edgar Berlanga’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Boxing Purse History & More

Edgar Berlanga will have to tip the scale again under 168 pounds this weekend to fight Hamzah Sheeraz. A win over Sheeraz could propel his popularity even further after his loss to Canelo Alvarez. Unlike the last time, Berlanga is well aware that the odds are nearly 50-50. In Alvarez, he faced one of the faces of boxing; now he is on equal ground. Thus, the fight is quite critical for Berlanga’s resume.

Besides legacy, there are significant financial implications at play. Just imagine his take-home following a triumph! Speaking of which, there’s a renewed interest in the money ‘The Chosen One’ would be making from his 24th professional fight. He is facing one of the talented boxers around. Hence, many would like to know where Edgar Berlanga stands on the accounts sheet. What kind of purse has he earned in the past, and what could he expect for the fight with Sheeraz? Let’s check if we can get a few answers to those questions.

Edgar Berlanga’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

Before delving into the financial side of things, let’s take a brief look at Berlanga’s career. Born on May 18, 1997, in Brooklyn to Puerto Rican parents, Edgar Berlanga picked up boxing at a fairly young age, thanks to his father. Over a period of time, he managed to build a formidable academic resume. Alongside a streak of wins at the national level championships, his record reportedly boasted 162 wins against 17 losses. On April 29, 2016, he fought his first professional bout. Thereafter commenced a run of sixteen consecutive first-round knockouts. His first break came in 2012 when he became the NABO super middleweight champion.

In his last fight, Edgar Berlanga suffered his first loss to Canelo. As he prepares to step into the ring at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Berlanga’s record stands at 23 wins against 1 loss. 17 of his victories were secured through knockouts. So, after 23 bouts over a nine-year-long career, how much money would ‘The Chosen One’ have made? Unfortunately, the details remain unclear. But based on the information shared by a few outlets, it’s safe to assume that it could be anywhere between $1 million and $5 million. The primary source of his income remains the fight purse.

However, for a young and rising talent like Edgar Berlanga, who enjoys considerable popularity, there’s no dearth of deals and endorsements to enhance his overall financial standing. According to a piece on ‘Emerging Companies, Net Worth, Future UK’, ‘The Chosen One’ appears to have inked agreements with brands such as SNAC and Blend Astoria. Then one shouldn’t form his latest deal with Matchroom Boxing. Under ex-promoter Eddie Hearn, Edgar Berlanga had already marched on to one of the year’s biggest fights. So one could expect many more such journeys in the future.

How much does Edgar Berlanga earn? Boxing purse history

Let’s explore how much Edgar Berlanga made from the Canelo Alvarez fight. Fighting against one of the superstars should definitely lead to a windfall for any challenger. Although there has been no official confirmation of the fight purse, comparisons can be drawn from previous matches. For instance, in his last fight, Alvarez reportedly earned $35 million, while Jaime Munguia walked away with over $3 million.

So will Edgar Berlanga also get somewhere around or slightly over what Munguia got? ‘Payoutnews.com’ shares that Berlanga might receive an amount in the neighborhood of $1 million. Then consider the fact that Canelo Alvarez prefers to keep 80% of the revenue generated by pay-per-view buyouts. So, adding the money Berlanga would receive from his 20% share, the overall take-home could well exceed $1.5 million. However, boxing journalist Dan Rafael speculates Berlanga may have walked away with at least $10 million from the fight.

“Say whatever you want about #CaneloBerlanga but Berlanga manager Keith Connolly got him the bag. Package on their side, which includes Matchroom, is likely 8 figures,” Rafael wrote on X. That may or may not sound reasonable given the fact that Berlanga made around $800,000 while fighting the Irishman Padraig McCrory in February this year. Some eight months before, he defended his NBAO title from another Irish boxer, Jason Quigley. For the match, ‘The Chosen One’ earned somewhere between $500,000 and $700,000.

So again, adding his share in the earnings made through PPV sales, Berlanga would have been richer by another million or so. Though details regarding the guaranteed purse remain sketchy, the fight against Roamer Alexis Angulo rather found Edgar Berlanga in a controversy. Reportedly, following a biting incident, he ended up paying a $10,000 fine.

But if one prefers, there’s a parallel take on the fight purse of Edgar Berlanga. According to ‘Sporty Salaries’, with 30% PPV and a $750,000 fight purse, Edgar Berlanga gained nearly $2.2 million from the September 14 fight. Likewise, from $25,000 for his 2021 fight against Demond Nicholson, Berlanga’s purse gradually improved with each fight.

Thus, it’s challenging to pinpoint exact figures for Edgar Berlanga’s overall net worth and the specific fight purses. However, considering the fact that he is crossing over to a big league fight, ‘The Chosen One’ may not go home with a disappointing wallet even in the case of a second-career defeat. Do you feel Edgar Berlanga can outbox a masterful Sheeraz?