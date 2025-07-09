Is Edgar Berlanga Puerto Rican? Ethnicity, Religion & Background

Edgar Berlanga faces a daunting task, one that presents a difficult challenge. For many fans, the outcome of the July 12 match seems convoluted. Nevertheless, full credit goes to Berlanga for reaching the stage where the eyes of the entire boxing world will be on him. In just nine years, when perhaps, barring the diehards, very few had little knowledge about him, Berlanga managed to secure a fight with Canelo Alvarez and now proceeds to fight Hamzah Sheeraz, an achievement that has eluded some of boxing’s most well-known names.

The bout for pride, supremacy, and a shot at Canelo will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, New York. Edgar Berlanga enters the fight after the one-sided loss against Canelo Alvarez. The loss made him a popular name among the boxing public. It’s a dream come true for him, and from the recent pressers, it is evident he is leaving no stone unturned to hype up—what is the biggest fight of his career so far?

Where is Edgar Berlanga from? Ethnicity and nationality

Edgar Berlanga turned 28 years old on May 18 this year. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Berlanga took up boxing at age seven. Reportedly, he had a keen interest in baseball as well. It didn’t take much time before ‘The Chosen One’ started making a name for himself in the amateur circuits. From winning medals at the U.S. Youth Olympics, he went on to win silver medals at the Junior National and National PAL Junior championships.

On April 29, 2016, he made his professional debut, knocking out his opponent in the opening round. It is interesting to note that, considering that Berlanga dubbed the fixture with Canelo Alvarez a ‘Puerto Rico vs. Mexico’ rivalry, his first three professional bouts took place in Aguascalientes City, Mexico.

Edgar Berlanga was born to Puerto Rican parents, who made the United States their home. The boxer has often expressed immense pride in his Puerto Rican heritage. The identity has been central to his persona from an early age. Whether through his boxing gear or participating in cultural events, ‘The Chosen One’ always made sure to proudly represent the place from which his folks came.

Speaking about his experience, in an interview with ‘Cosign Magazine’, he said that, unlike many New York Puerto Ricans, who are often called ‘Nuyorican’, he felt fully embraced by the Puerto Rican community. “With me it was like it was open arms,” he said, adding further, “Like they just like said, ‘Yo, come. Yeah, you us.’” When it comes to boxing, Berlanga has often cited two of the most famous boxers from Puerto Rico, Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto, as his major influences.

Of course, who can forget his close association with Joseph Antonio Cartagena, aka ‘Fat Joe’? The New York rapper, who is also of Puerto Rican descent, had previously joined Berlanga for ring instances.

Which religion does Edgar Berlanga follow?

While Berlanga hasn’t said it out loud, he is believed to be a Christian. This is evident from one of his statements when he was asked which song he listens to the most. “There’s a song with Chris Tomlin called ‘Our God.’ It’s a Christian song, it’s worshiping the lord. So that’s one of the songs I’ve been playing every day in the gym and stuff. You know, just getting me right,” Berlanga said. Not to mention, most people in Puerto Rico are Chirstans. Regardless, Berlanga appears to be a faithful follower of Christianity, as he shared the best piece of advice he had ever received. “Keep God first, hard work, consistency, and discipline,” Berlanga recollected.

Edgar Berlanga’s background and early life

Born and brought up in Brooklyn, New York, to Puerto Rican parents, Berlanga spent his early life in the Nuyorican community of Bushwick. Raised in a challenging environment of the concrete jungle, Berlanga was exposed to street violence. His father, Edgar Berlanga Sr., was the one who introduced him to boxing at the age of 7 to channel his energy and keep him disciplined. His father had his own turmoil, though.

Berlanga Sr. had served a seven-year sentence for allegedly shooting two people when his son was two years old. However, this wasn’t the end of Sr.’s stint in prison, as he served another four years when Berlanga was ten. During this time, ‘The Chosen One’ drifted away from boxing, exploring baseball and basketball, dreaming about a future in the NBA or MLB. However, his father’s friend and trainer, Benny Roman, kept him involved in boxing.

Berlanga’s amatuer career was extensive, as he amassed a record of 162-17, including a bronze medal at the 2013 US Youth National Championships and a gold medal in 2015. Even his mother played a crucial role, managing his and his siblings’ upbringing through these challenges. He finally turned professional in 2016, debuting with a first-round knockout in Mexico.

