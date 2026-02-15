Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Efe Ajagba finally has the clarity he has been seeking in his career. The first heavyweight signed by Dana White’s promotion Zuffa, the Nigerian-born Ajagba is now set for a task that could bring him closer to his goal – Zuffa’s heavyweight boxing title.

“My expectation is to be Zuffa’s first heavyweight champion,” he told BoxingScene recently. “With this win, I expect to be on a path to become No. 1 in the heavyweight division.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While his ambitions are clear, the path is challenging, and his opponent, Charles Martin, seems ready to defy the odds. At this stage, this might be Martin’s last realistic shot at a title.

“(Beating Ajagba is going to) get me those big fights,” Charles Martin said. “I’m trying to make it to Saudi and all that stuff. I want to be on the bigger cards, back in the mix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The question now is whose hunger will prevail as Zuffa Boxing 03 approaches tonight at the Meta Apex. To better understand how these heavyweights match up, let’s break down their records and stats.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Predicting Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin: Who has better stats and a record?

Martin comes in with experience and a world title on his resume, having faced elite names like Anthony Joshua. Since his 2012 professional debut, the Missouri native has competed in 35 bouts, winning 30, with 27 victories by knockout – a 90% knockout-to-win rate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajagba Efe (@ajagbaefe_thesilentroller) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajagba started later, in 2017, and has fought 22 times, winning 20, with nearly 70% of those wins by knockout.

A key difference is losses. Ajagba, ranked 13th on the IBF heavyweight contenders list, has suffered just one defeat, at the hands of Frank Sanchez four years ago. Martin has been less fortunate, with four losses – two by knockout and two by decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

The matchup features two similarly tall heavyweights. Martin stands 6-foot-5 (196 cm), just an inch shorter than Ajagba at 6-foot-6 (198 cm). Ajagba’s 85-inch (216 cm) reach gives him a five-inch advantage over Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the final weigh-ins, Ajagba weighed 254 pounds, while Martin tipped the scales at 250 pounds. Martin recorded 251.3 pounds against Matthew McKinney three months ago, roughly 11 pounds more than Ajagba’s weight when he faced Martin Bakole.

Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Analysts favor Ajagba over Martin, even though his last two fights were mixed – a narrow decision against Guido Vianello and a draw with Bakole. Moreover, Martin comes into this fight riding a 1st-round knockout over McKinney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajagba’s youth and consistent schedule add to his confidence. Martin, turning 40 in April, faces ring rust after a 12-month layoff despite a career-high knockout rate. Trained by 1984 Olympic gold medalist Henry Tillman, who defeated Mike Tyson twice at the trials, Martin plans to outbox Ajagba while managing his power.

“When you can move like a cruiserweight and hit like a heavyweight, it’s an amazing feeling,” he told BoxingScene. “He (Tillman) keeps me on my toes, keeps me bouncing with that cruiserweight mentality while still having that heavyweight punch.”

31-year-old Ajagba relies heavily on his jab to control distance, using his reach and mobility to land combinations. However, he sometimes drops his guard, leaving openings for Martin’s left hand. Martin, a southpaw, can be vulnerable to Ajagba’s right hands but can box technically and trade punches in close. Despite being older and slower, Martin’s experience and proven knockout power make him a serious threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction

Considering their reach, power, and experience, if Ajagba sticks to his jab, controls distance, and avoids a wild slugfest, he has a strong chance to win on points. But a lapse could allow Martin to capitalize and spoil Ajagba’s Zuffa Boxing debut.