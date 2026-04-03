Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Ellie Scotney is one win away from history. Tomorrow, on the main card of the inaugural MVP-Sky Sports event, headlined by champions Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper, she faces WBA super bantamweight champion Mayelli Flores. If Scotney defeats the Mexican, then, as the division’s unified champion, she would become the youngest undisputed titleholder from Great Britain, among both men and women.

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Standing in her way, however, is a challenge tougher than it may initially seem. Rebounding from a setback four years ago, Flores rides a five-win streak into the fight, returning from an 11-month layoff after her title win last May. For Ellie Scotney, beyond legacy and history, this is as significant as any moment in her career. With so much at stake for both champions, it is worth looking at a few key details that could shape the outcome at Kensington, London.

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Who has better stats and record?

On paper, 28-year-old Scotney holds an edge over her Mexican counterpart. Besides the WBC, WBO, and IBF belts, the Londoner also holds the Ring title at 122 pounds. A professional prizefighter since 2012, she remains undefeated.

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One area where she trails Mayelli Flores is strike rate. None of Scotney’s 11 wins have ended inside the distance. In comparison, with 4 of her 13 wins coming by knockout, Flores, who stands 4th in the WBC’s super bantamweight rankings, owns a solid 31% knockout-to-win rate. It’s an edge that could matter if the fight turns physical.

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However, Flores’s resume also includes long breaks and a loss. Her decade-long career has been marked by extended absences. She stepped away from boxing after her 2019 win over Susy Kandy Sandoval, only to return three years later for a shot at the bantamweight title. That attempt resulted in a loss, her only one so far.

Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

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Reach details are unavailable for both Scotney and Flores. At 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimeters), the Englishwoman stands nearly 5 inches taller than the Mexican champion, who is 4 feet 11 inches (150 centimeters). That height difference could play a role in determining the physical edge in the fight, particularly with Scotney looking to control range and dictate the pace behind her jab.

That dynamic becomes more nuanced when factoring in weight.

In their most recent bouts, Flores tipped the scales at 122.6 pounds (against Nazarena Romero), while Scotney came in lighter at 121.6 pounds against Yamileth Mercado. As a result, Flores could look to offset the height disadvantage by closing distance and applying pressure on the inside.

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Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Those physical differences carry directly into how this matchup could unfold. Though she has yet to score a knockout, Scotney is known for her aggressive game plan. By using timing, punch combinations, and ring control, she breaks down opponents over the course of a fight.

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In Mayelli Flores, she faces an equally capable high-pressure boxer-brawler. A typical Mexican fighter who thrives in close-range exchanges, the Mexico City native applies pressure through high punch output. She will likely look to draw Scotney into a slugfest, using her shorter stature to get inside the jab and disrupt her rhythm.

Prediction

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This fight was originally expected to happen earlier. Scotney and Flores were set to face off on the Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis card of November 14. At the time, Flores was coming off a closely contested win over Romero, while Scotney had a more comfortable outing against Mercado. However, in the lead-up to the cancelled event, Scotney had pulled out due to injury.

Since then, the additional time may have allowed Flores to address weaknesses and refine her game plan. Even so, Scotney’s youth, energy, and form give her the edge to secure a victory – potentially by majority or split decision – to become the division’s new undisputed champion.