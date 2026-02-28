Emiliano Vargas vs. Agustin Quintana Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

With four straight wins, 2025 Ring Magazine Prospect of the Year Emiliano Vargas will kick off his new campaign tomorrow night. On the main card of the Matchroom-DAZN event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas will face Agustin Ezequiel Quintana in a ten-round bout for the NABF and WBO Latino light welterweight titles.

Regarded as one of boxing’s rising stars, Vargas, who currently sits 7th in the WBO and 9th in the WBA 140-pound rankings, aims to move closer to title contention and position himself for a shot as early as next year. Standing in his way is Quintana, a fringe contender capable of testing Vargas in ways the young prospect has yet to face. A product of Argentina’s rugged boxing tradition, he has the tools to challenge Vargas’ rhythm and strategy. So how will one of the night’s most intriguing matchups unfold? Here’s a breakdown of the key differences between the two fighters.

Predicting Emiliano Vargas vs. Agustin Quintana: Who has better stats and a record?

More experienced than Vargas, Quintana turned professional in 2017. Although he fought only once last year, he has otherwise maintained a steady schedule, competing two or more times in most years. Over the past nine years, he has compiled a 25-fight resume, recording 22 wins against 2 losses and 1 draw. Of those 22 victories, 13 came by knockout, producing a 59% knockout rate.

Vargas, meanwhile, began his professional journey just four years ago. He remains unbeaten with 16 wins in 16 fights, 13 of which ended inside the distance, giving him an 81% knockout-to-win rate.

Emiliano Vargas vs. Agustin Quintana: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more centimeters.

While Quintana’s reach measurements are unavailable, he appears slightly shorter than Vargas. Quintana stands 5 feet 9 inches (174 centimeters), while Vargas measures 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters) and boasts a 72-inch (183-centimeter) wingspan.

In his last fight against Jonathan Montrel, Vargas weighed 139 pounds, comfortably within the light welterweight limit. Quintana, meanwhile, fought a welterweight bout against fellow Argentine Walter Cordoba, coming in at 146.5 pounds. These differences could play a subtle role in how the fight unfolds.

Emiliano Vargas vs. Agustin Quintana: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Vargas’ style is closely linked to the blueprint set by his father. Though American-born, he embraces a high-pressure, Mexican-style boxer-puncher approach. Known for his chopping right hand and sharp left hooks, the 21-year-old California native targets the body to disrupt his opponent’s rhythm.

Vargas is not just an all-action fighter. Technically sound, he works behind a disciplined jab and times his rear-hand shots effectively. At times, he engages in close-quarters exchanges that can leave him open defensively.

Quintana, in contrast, embodies Argentina’s gritty fighting identity. A forward-moving slugger, the 29-year-old Buenos Aires native applies steady pressure and aims to control range. At close distance, he uses uppercuts and hooks to wear opponents down.

While not as explosive a puncher as Vargas, Quintana is willing to trade and could force prolonged, clinch-heavy exchanges that test the younger fighter’s composure and stamina.

Prediction

After reviewing records, physical dimensions, and fighting styles, Vargas enters as the clear favorite. Quintana’s 2022 loss, combined with several tightly contested performances, has tempered expectations about his ceiling.

Limited exposure outside Argentina – having fought abroad only once – adds another hurdle. With regional titles on the line, Vargas is expected to press the action and claim a decisive win that strengthens his position among light welterweight contenders.

Given these factors, Vargas looks poised to secure another victory, likely inside the distance, either early or by the middle rounds, reinforcing his status as one of boxing’s brightest young prospects.