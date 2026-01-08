Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Fernando Diaz Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Much rides on Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodriguez‘s bout against 25-year-old Fernando Diaz. Rodriguez’s last outing—a defense of his second IBF bantamweight title reign—ended in a loss. Now returning from a long layoff, the 33-year-old Puerto Rican faces a pivotal moment as his career enters its later stages.

Rodriguez and Diaz are set for a ten-round bout on the main card of the Subriel Matias-Dalton Smith event, which takes place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. For both fighters, this represents a critical crossroads. A win could push Rodriguez back toward the division’s upper tier, while a loss would further stall Diaz’s momentum.

Predicting Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Fernando Diaz: Who has better stats and a record?

With 26 fights spread over 13 years, Rodriguez is a seasoned veteran whose resume outpaces that of Diaz, who turned pro in 2018. Diaz, a Colton, California native, has logged 22 fights, but six losses and a modest 38% knockout rate (six of 16 wins) paint a challenging picture.

Rodriguez, by contrast, has held the bantamweight title twice and tested himself against elite opposition. Roughly 60% of his 22 victories have come inside the distance. Of his three losses, one came via second-round knockout to Naoya Inoue, while the other two went the distance.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Fernando Diaz: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Diaz stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters), though his reach measurements are unavailable. Rodriguez is slightly taller at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimeters) and owns a 66.5-inch (169-centimeter) wingspan.

Rodriguez weighed in at 117.8 pounds for his most recent bout against Ryosuke Nishida on May 4, 2024. Diaz, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 117.5 pounds when he faced Dominique Crowder three months ago.

Fight prediction

Rodriguez’s championship-level experience and power make him a clear favorite. His losses have come against high-level opposition, including Naoya Inoue and Nishida, while his resume includes notable wins over former champion Jason Moloney. Still, some observers remain concerned about Rodriguez’s 20-month layoff. Whether ring rust will derail his bid to become a three-time bantamweight champion remains an open question.

A technically sound orthodox fighter with explosive power and strong footwork, Rodriguez has prepared for this bout under new trainer Rocky Martinez. He favors controlled pressure, working behind a tight guard while firing compact combinations.

For Rodriguez, a win would put him back in contention and potentially set up another title opportunity. “After January 10, there are good plans, and that’s why this fight is so important to me,” he told The Ring. For Diaz, this bout offers a chance to change the narrative. A victory over a proven opponent like Rodriguez could revive his career, while another loss would deepen his uphill climb in the bantamweight division.