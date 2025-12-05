Erislandy Lara vs. Johan Gonzalez Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

It’s difficult to gauge what currently occupies Erislandy Lara’s mind. Is he still excited, or a little dejected? Until three days ago, everything seemed set. Lara was preparing for the biggest test of his professional career. He was scheduled to face unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO and IBF titles while defending his own WBA belt. But in a single night, everything changed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The star-packed Lamont Roach Jr.-Isaac Cruz card now features a slightly revised lineup. Instead of Alimkhanuly, light middleweight contender Johan Gonzalez will challenge Erislandy Lara for the middleweight title. The co-main switch surfaced after reports confirmed that Alimkhanuly failed a doping test. No one could have predicted such a twist. Had he defeated the Kazakh champion, 42-year-old Lara would have become the oldest active unified titleholder in history. Now, with that dream shattered, he must prepare for a new opponent, one largely unknown to the broader boxing world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicting Erislandy Lara vs. Johan Gonzalez: Who has better stats and a record?

Earlier, considering he is nearly a decade older than Alimkhanuly, Lara still held the advantage in terms of experience and professional mileage. Against the 34-year-old Venezuelan, however, the matchup looks more balanced. Making his debut in 2008, the Guantanamo-born boxer has weathered 37 professional fights. He has won 31 of them, with roughly 61% coming by knockout. His three defeats include one to Canelo Alvarez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Johan Gonzalez, by contrast, began his career in 2017. Yet in just eight years he has amassed an astonishing 40 fights, winning 36. At 94%, his knockout rate is eye-catching. It exceeds that of several reigning champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erislandy Lara vs. Johan Gonzalez: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, this looks like a matchup between near equals. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), Johan Gonzalez is about an inch taller than Lara, who measures 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). However, Lara enjoys the reach advantage. His 75-inch (191 cm) wingspan surpasses Gonzalez’s 72.5 inches (184 cm) by about three inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In his last fight against Jarrett Hurd, Gonzalez weighed in at 158.3 pounds. Erislandy Lara, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 156.8 pounds for his bout against former champion Danny Garcia.

The results of their latest weigh-ins are as follows:

Gonzalez – … pounds

Lara – … pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara vs. Gonzalez: Fight prediction

Fans and pundits likely have an easier task now. Previously, Janibek Alimkhanuly entered as the overwhelming favorite, with some outlets giving him between a 79% and 93% chance of victory. But the dynamic has shifted. The momentum now leans toward Lara, who was earlier viewed as an underdog.

The reasons are clear. Although age doesn’t favor him, Lara now faces an opponent who has mostly competed outside the spotlight. Despite Gonzalez’s high knockout rate, many of his victories have come against relatively unknown fighters. His resume includes a few recognizable names, such as Hurd, Yoenis Tellez, and Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. (who, incidentally, appears on the same card against Shane Mosley Jr.). But most observers don’t see him as a major threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lara has secured wins over notable names such as Michael Zerafa and Danny Garcia. However, it must be acknowledged that neither is currently in his prime.

Styles and strategy

Erislandy Lara is a counterpuncher. With a brilliant boxing IQ, he uses every inch of the ring. Working behind a sharp jab, he controls the pace before setting up powerful left hands. One of the hardest fighters in the sport to hit cleanly, Lara’s elusive style has earned him the fitting nickname The American Dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez is a more traditional fighter who works behind a high guard and uses his jab to set up a 1-2 combination followed by an overhand or hook. But as the Tellez fight showed, his defense can unravel against a committed counterpuncher, leaving him exposed to heavy shots. Lara is crafty enough to exploit Gonzalez’s tendency to overextend, especially when he jabs to the body.

Expect Gonzalez to look for openings to land his powerful right hand during exchanges. But Lara’s mobility will likely frustrate his attempts to close the distance. And knowing the Venezuelan’s preference for early stoppages, Lara may spend the opening rounds jabbing, disrupting his rhythm, and working to wear him down.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s a pivotal fight for both men. A win would catapult Gonzalez into the top tier of the division. For Lara, a shocking loss could signal the end of an illustrious career.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he wins tonight, do you think Erislandy Lara should call out Carlos Adames next?