Errol Spence Jr. Fires Back at Tim Tszyu’s Callout as Fans Debate Fight Outcome

Since suffering a loss to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. has yet to fire a shot in the ring. That absence has only added weight to his words outside the ring. Not known for being overly verbose even in prose, the former unified welterweight champion still draws attention with his sharp retorts. One such moment came when Spence took potshots at Tim Tszyu, who called him out after scoring a home win.

Tszyu has been working to get his career back on track after recent setbacks. At No Limits Boxing’s card in New South Wales, he defeated Albanian Denis Nurja, marking his second straight win since the 7th-round loss to Fundora last July. Looking to maintain that momentum, he called out Errol Spence. However, the former champion declined to engage in back-and-forth exchanges, and his response quickly resonated with fans.

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“You think sh*t sweet I’m do you so bad!” Spence Jr. wrote.

Those comments came after video clips circulated showing Tim Tszyu calling him out at the WIN Entertainment Centre following his 10-round headliner win over Nurja.

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“Look, if I feel like I’m up for it, man,” Tszyu said post-fight. “I feel like I’m up for it. This guy (Nurja) was tough, you know, no excuses, but I think me and Errol Spence’s going to be one hell of a fight. You know, it’s a banger. You know how I am. I don’t go take a backward step. So, if he wants to meet me at the front, bring it on. You know what they say: catch the big fish. Let’s go fishing.”

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Putting the situation into context, reports indicate a matchup between Spence Jr. and Tszyu is currently in the works, with June set as a tentative target date. Following the Crawford loss, Spence moved up a division, while earlier talks of a matchup with Fundora surfaced but eventually fell through.

With that backdrop, the latest developments suggest Spence Jr. could make a return this year. That explains why fans, including former titlist Jamel Herring, reacted strongly to Spence’s response.

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Fans weigh in on the Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu matchup

One fan seemed convinced that Spence would beat Tszyu decisively. “He’s getting his a** beat… watch 🦈.” While that sentiment is understandable from a fan perspective, the reality appears more nuanced. Spence has been away from boxing for close to three years, while Tszyu, despite setbacks, has remained active and faced tough opponents. An inactive fighter beating an active one leans more toward speculation than certainty.

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At the same time, a warning for Tszyu also surfaced: “Be mindful of the hook 🪝 you want to use for fishing.”

Another offered a more measured take. “Man, he must cut easy as hell. Every time I see him, he got a nasty cut.” It’s an issue that continues to challenge the Australian. The most serious instance came during his first fight with Fundora, which eventually led to a matchup against Vergil Ortiz Jr. being canceled. Later, when Bakhram Murtazaliev knocked him out, some felt that earlier injury may have played a significant role.

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The discussion shifted toward Spence’s future. One fan suggested he would be better off retiring from the sport. “Spence needs to retire before he gets seriously hurt. He has never been the same since his accident,” they wrote. Some fans still believe the series of accidents Spence endured played a key role in slowing him down, ultimately contributing to his loss against Crawford.

Not everyone, however, viewed the situation negatively. Former champion Jamel Herring shared a more optimistic note, writing, “Just had a good laugh with Errol 😂. Looking forward to his return 🙏🏾.” As a former fighter, Herring understands the mindset of a boxer, especially a champion. The drive to make one more run often outweighs practical considerations.

That perspective is important when evaluating Spence’s current position.

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Putting emotions aside, at 36 and in the latter stages of his career, Spence would benefit from making careful, calculated decisions. If a fight with Tszyu does materialize, it would present an added challenge if staged in Tszyu’s backyard. More importantly, beyond the outcome itself, what Spence chooses to do next will ultimately shape the direction of this phase of his career.