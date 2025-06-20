Evander Holyfield Told “Ali Is Bigger Than Boxing” by Team Floyd Mayweather After GOAT Dispute

It looks like the ghosts of Evander Holyfield‘s past comments still hang around. Back in January, at the prestigious Ring Awards, highlighting his disappointment at being constantly ignored, the former undisputed heavyweight champion contended that he’s better than Muhammad Ali. He told Radio Rahim, “They keep saying he (Ali) is the best fighter. No, I am.” Against Ali’s three-time championship win, he was a four-time heavyweight titleholder!

Naturally, such comments attract some wild reactions. In the pantheon of boxing greats, Muhammad Ali’s eminence remains unquestionable. Ali was and still remains boxing’s signature representative. So when a bona fide legend like Evander Holyfield contests the narrative, it barely goes unchallenged. Floyd Mayweather’s uncle had a measured take when a reporter sought his views on Holyfield’s claims.

Jeff Mayweather on Evander Holyfield’s GOAT stand: You may be great, but not the greatest

The Mayweather channel aired Jeff Mayweather’s respectful disagreement with Evander Holyfield’s remarks. To make a compelling argument, Mayweather earmarked Holyfield’s point of being a multi-time champion. He acknowledged Holyfield’s claim to greatness. “I guess he has a claim,” said the former super featherweight titleholder. But it also calls for greater introspection. “It’s a whole lot more than just winning the title with Muhammad Ali,” said Mayweather, who added, “Muhammad Ali was bigger than boxing.” Considering Holyfield’s contention was strictly in boxing terms, the reporter highlighted that being a 4-time champ means losing the belt 3 times as well.

“If you’re a one-time champ and you held the belt for 20 years, you’re not the greatest because someone else won it four times,” they stated. Jeff Mayweather couldn’t disagree. “But I don’t know, it just doesn’t seem like Holyfield, though,” he added. So the reporter pointed out how some fans wouldn’t even rate Holyfield among their top five greatest boxers of all time. So Mayweather said, “The only thing I know about Holyfield as a heavyweight was that he beat Mike Tyson.”

In fact, Jeff Mayweather felt Holyfield’s wins over Tyson don’t boost him above Tyson in public memory.

The throne still belongs to Ali

The debate over who’s the greatest boxing personality remains a fan favorite. However, by and large, most agree – the top two slots are always reserved for Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali. Yes, it’s true, Ali eventually went on to become a cultural icon and not just an elite boxer.

However, even within boxing’s strict periphery, his contributions are hard to match. Agreed, Evander Holyfield remains boxing’s only four-time heavyweight champion. However, one needs to understand the circumstances under which Ali secured his victories.

After he became a heavyweight champion in 1964, it took Ali nearly ten years to claim the title again. For close to three years, he was out of boxing. Then, following a comeback, his first attempt faltered when Joe Frazier defeated him in New York. It took another three years and a second career loss to Ken Norton before Ali could become a champion for the second time at the famous ‘Rumble in the Jungle.‘

Then in September 1978, he defeated Leon Spinks, the same man who took away his belts a few months before, and became a heavyweight titleholder for the record third time.

Such a career trajectory has never been witnessed before in boxing history. No one questions Evander Holyfield’s legacy. But a direct comparison with someone like Muhammad Ali certainly demands a more nuanced approach.

