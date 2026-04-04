In a few hours, Deontay Wilder will make his comeback to the ring. At the O2 Arena in Greenwich, the 40-year-old will face Derek Chisora, 42. With his prime well behind him, Wilder will need all the inspiration he can muster. For motivation, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ looks up to his kids, especially his eldest daughter, Naieya Wilder.

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“I love my children to death,” Wilder had said. “That is why I am building for them. I am building for them. Everything I do is for them. I am going to make sure they have the best of the best. That is why no matter who gets in the ring with Deontay Wilder, they will be in for the fight of their lives.”

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Who is Naieya Wilder?

Naieya Wilder is the daughter of Deontay Wilder and Helen Duncan. She was born on March 20, 2005. She is currently 21 years old and one of the biggest sources of inspiration for her father. Naieya was born with a condition called spina bifida, and her doctors had said she would never walk.

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Contrary to her doctors’ medical opinion, the spirited Naieya grew up to confront and surpass obstacles prophesied at her birth. Wilder, in an old interview, had said Naieya’s motor skills and learning abilities had belied the fact that she was born with a condition such as spina bifida.

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‘God has the last say-so on everything’: Naieya, the source of light in Deontay Wilder’s life

Naieya fought while still in her mother’s womb. For Wilder, his children and family are everything. Naieya is the brightest source of light for her father, who looks to find a way. Wilder considers Naieya the ultimate No. 1 fan of his.

Irrespective of how experienced a doctor is or what he says, Wilder believes it is God who has the last words on everything.

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“…If God has something for you, then it’s for you,” Wilder said. “Can’t nobody take that away from you—no doctor. I don’t care how long he’s gone to school to learn his craft or whatever. God has the last say-so on everything.”

But Naieya isn’t Wilder’s only child; he has seven other children with several different women.

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To make ends meet, Wilder even picked up serving and driving jobs at various places after Naieya was born. Had it not been for her, Wilder would not be boxing.