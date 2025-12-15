Ex-Boxing Champ Sends Prayers for Australian Hero Shot While Saving Lives in Terror Attack

Had it not been for Ahmed al-Ahmed, the tragedy that unfolded at the iconic Bondi Beach yesterday might have been catastrophic. There has been an outpouring of praise and support for the fruit shop owner from Sutherland. The timely intervention of the 43-year-old father of two helped save many lives, which otherwise would have been lost when two gunmen went on a killing spree at one of Australia’s most iconic spots.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Putting his own safety aside, Al Ahmad jumped on one of the attackers. In the ensuing scuffle, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Reports say he may require surgery. Ahmed Al Ahmed has been hailed a hero. His selfless act has drawn widespread admiration and support. As Australia grapples with one of its worst tragedies in recent memory, the boxing world has stepped in to extend its support. Like many, former world champion George Kambosos Jr. lauded Al Ahmed. Thanks to people like him, the world still remains safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Kambosos Jr. salutes the hero who saved lives

Responding to a tweet that shared the picture of the Bondi Beach hero, Kambosos Jr. wrote, “Absolute legend!! Thank you, Ahmed, for your bravery.” Multiple reports revealed Al Ahmed runs a fruit shop. According to Kambosos Jr., it’s located barely 10 minutes from his home. So wishing a speedy recovery for Al Ahmed, the former champion added, “I know where I’ll be buying my fruit from now on 👏 proper legend. Hopefully a safe and quick recovery.”

Eminent MMA referee Mike Beltran shared a more detailed story. According to one of Ahmed al-Ahmad’s cousins, the fruit shop owner barely had any experience with the guns. Yet he intervened without regard for his own safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” Mustafa said, adding, “We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100 percent.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bondi Beach tragedy and the courage that saved lives

Sometimes, heroes emerge when you least expect them. And that’s precisely what happened at Bondi Beach yesterday. The carnage at the tourist place, which was reportedly visited by nearly 3 million people last year, took place as the Jewish festival of Hanukkah unfolded.

Multiple reports claim 15 people lost their lives.

Given how the terror incident took place in his hometown, for George Kambosos Jr., it’s all the more personal. Earlier, when footage showing Ahmed al-Ahmed trying to wrestle a gun from one of the gunmen went viral, the former lightweight title holder wrote, “Legendary 🫡 this HERO saved so many kids’ lives, as the kids’ playground is just there. That’s my Australian of the year right there!!! Sad, sad day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As more details about the tragedy emerge, thoughts remain with those who lost their lives, while wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Ahmed al-Ahmed, who saved many.

You may share your thoughts and views in the comments below.