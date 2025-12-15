Ex-Female World Champ Shares Her Honest Experience Working With Jake Paul’s MVP

Shannon Courtenay finds it hard to believe. Just a year ago, the former bantamweight champion from Hertfordshire, England, thought of quitting boxing. But thanks to Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Courtenay now looks forward to carving a fresh legacy. Paul recognized her talent and breathed fresh life into her sagging career.

Three months after she defeated Bec Connolly in Liverpool, Shannon Courtenay joined the MVP. And now, as Jake Paul heads for a momentous clash against Anthony Joshua, she prepares for making her US debut. Featuring alongside Jake Paul’s media workout, an MVP-Netflix show billed as MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 will have Courtenay fighting on a three-fight card. Scheduled for December 16, it takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. In an exclusive interview, the former champion revealed how joining Jake’s team transformed her life.

Jake Paul revives Shannon Courtenay’s boxing career

“I think the way that Jake looks after the women, the vision that Nakisa and Jake have together is incredible,” she replied when a reporter sought reasons for her joining the MVP rolls. She was contractually bound to keep the confidentiality of their deal. Still, Courtenay couldn’t help but share how Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian genuinely cared about women boxers.

“They pay the women fairly, their shows are huge, they have massive eyeballs on, and it’s just like a movement,” she explained. The sheer prospect of fighting on a Jake Paul card appears mind-boggling, Shannon Courtenay claimed. Whether it was the Gervonta Davis exhibition or the now-scheduled match against AJ, everyone talks about Jake Paul.

She felt proud to have been a part of this massive moment. On the Netflix card that will be broadcast live on MVP and Netflix’s YT channels, Shannon Courtenay will face Minnesota’s Jessica Radtke Maltez for a six-round battle.

For the English fighter, things took a different turn when she lost her crown to Jamie Mitchell in 2021.

Jake Paul, MVP driving a new era in women’s boxing

A year after the setback, she defeated Gemma Ruegg. But the win did little to improve her lot. A two-year break followed. Stepping back into the ring last October, uncertainties lingered as she suffered her third professional loss. Recalling her boxing journey, Shannon Courtenay stated how she almost gave up boxing.

“This time last year I didn’t think I’d ever box again. I loved the sport but hated the industry; nothing was going right for me & I couldn’t seem to catch a break even as a former world champion, but then Jake, Nakisa, and MVP came along and gave me hope!” she wrote on an Instagram post.

With one champion after another joining their roster, Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have emerged as torchbearers for women’s boxing. To underscore one of the points Courtney raised – better pay – one need only look at the massive purses earned by Amanda Serrano, MVP’s star signee, and Katie Taylor during their trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden six months ago. Multiple reports indicate the duo received a guaranteed $9 million purse.

A few years ago, such a payout would have been unthinkable for a woman aspiring to be a fighter. Now, thanks to Paul and his team’s efforts, fighters like Shannon Courtenay are finding a new voice.

