Ex-World Champ Set for Blockbuster Comeback on Errol Spence Jr.-Tim Tszyu Card

The upcoming PBC-Amazon Prime Video card on July 25 in Australia is turning into a card of comebacks. The high-profile event will be headlined by former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in his return to boxing after an almost three-year hiatus. In the main event, he will face Australia’s own Tim Tszyu. But it has now been revealed that the card will also likely feature the return of Jermall Charlo after a 12-month layoff from boxing.

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Speaking on The Punch Podcast, Charlo’s longtime trainer, Ronnie Shields, whose stable he rejoined earlier this year, shared details about the former two-division champion’s comeback on the PBC-Amazon Prime PPV.

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“Today I found out [Jermall Charlo] may be fighting on the card too,” Shields said. “It’s not 100 percent just yet, but there is a possibility he will be fighting on the card… definitely against an Australian. I don’t know yet (who); I just found out it’s a possibility, and they’re looking for opponents now. They’re going to let me know if it can work out.

“And he’s been training really well for the last month. There was talk about him maybe going in August, but, like I said, I’m trying to make a push to see if they can put him on in Australia.”

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If Ronnie Shields’ attempts come to fruition, then it’s a significant move for Jermall Charlo. The former world champion last fought on May 31, 2025. On the co-main event of the PBC-Amazon Prime Video card headlined by Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz, Charlo knocked out unheralded Thomas LaManna in the sixth round to secure his first win since November 2023.

The win made him the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title holder and earned him a top spot in the 168-pound rankings, inching him closer to a title shot. But his return is not a done deal yet, as Shields explains.

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“I haven’t talked to anybody (officially) yet,” the veteran coach clarified. “It’s just my thinking that maybe I can get him on that card. It’s my idea. It’s all on me. I just have to talk to the powers that be. Because they’re telling me there is a possibility he can go in August, but for me it makes more sense to put him in Australia against somebody from there.

“A lot would (still) have to happen. We would have to have the perfect opponent. And while he can’t make the money that he normally would make, we understand that. So we’ll have to wait and see if they even consider my idea.”

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Finding the right opponent for Charlo is no easy task. In a span of five years, Charlo has fought just three times. Outside of Jose Benavidez Jr. in November 2023, he has mostly faced unknown opponents.

So if he ends up facing a formidable opponent in Australia on hostile territory, the comeback could become a risky move for the former champion, who has yet to fight outside of the US professionally.

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Jermall Charlo stays on callout trail as Australia fight emerges

Even with those concerns, the potential return remains a notable development considering that, after the LaManna fight, Charlo was linked to a matchup against rival Caleb Plant.

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The duo had previously been involved in backstage drama where Plant slapped Charlo during the weigh-ins for Errol Spence Jr.‘s historic showdown with Terence Crawford in 2023.

This past November, Charlo dropped hints about a fight with Plant taking place early in 2026. But nothing materialized.

Plant, however, was not the only name in Jermall Charlo’s crosshairs. Looking to revive his career, the former champion went on a callout spree, challenging names like Crawford, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and fellow light middleweight standouts Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu.

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At age 36, Charlo likely wants to reset his career as his options continue to narrow. That urgency could eventually push him toward even bigger names.

With him sitting so close to a title shot in a third weight class (No. 4 in the WBA and No. 6 in the WBC), and with the division shifting rapidly, he could eventually zero in on Canelo Alvarez, who is making a comeback of his own this September.

That way, Charlo could become a world champion again while also avenging his twin brother’s 2023 loss to the Mexican.