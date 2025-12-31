Fact Check: Did IBF Order Canelo Alvarez vs. Osleys Iglesias?

In an era where most information is sourced from social media, distortion often makes it difficult to separate reality from fiction. One such instance involved Canelo Alvarez. A report claimed the IBF had “ordered” a match between Canelo and its number-one-ranked contender, Osleys Iglesias. The former undisputed champion, who suffered a career-defining loss to Terence Crawford three months ago, underwent elbow surgery ahead of a potential comeback planned for the third quarter of 2026. The latest update raised quite a few eyebrows.

However, it now appears that the truth lies somewhere between the lines. After his loss to Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez became the number-one-ranked contender on the WBA, WBC, and WBO rolls. The only exception remained the IBF, which had Osleys Iglesias as its top-ranked contender. With the second position vacant, Canelo occupied third place. It did not take long before pushback against the report surfaced.

The reality behind Canelo–Iglesias speculation

A response from eminent boxing writer and BoxingScene‘s Jake Donovan called out the misleading summary. The original message reportedly came from Camille Estephen, Iglesias’ promoter. It claimed that the IBF had ordered a fight between Canelo and Iglesias. Setting the record straight, Donovan wrote, “Doesn’t help when the promoter/fighter’s teams get ahead of the story. Of course, it’s up to reporters to do their due diligence and simply ask the IBF (as you and I have) to clarify.”

Donovan soon received further support when Dan Rafael added his insight. Drawing a clear distinction between an order and an inquiry, the veteran reporter explained that the IBF was merely checking on Canelo and Iglesias’ availability. In particular instances like these, fighters are often asked about timing, injuries, and promotional conflicts. A preliminary housekeeping.

Such inquiries usually do not involve a mandate, deadline, or purse bid. “What the IBF did do was inquire about their availability to participate in the vacant title bout,” Rafael noted. Typically, when a fight is ordered, it comes with a formal mandate, set negotiation windows, and risks, such as removal from the rankings for non-compliance.

In this era, teams often benefit from headlines that suggest inevitability. One strong claim can quickly be repeated as fact.

How the IBF could move forward at 168 without Canelo

Fans, however, often seek clarity before it actually exists. The IBF super middleweight title went vacant after Terence Crawford announced his retirement. Earlier this July, while Canelo still held all four belts in the division, the IBF had its number-one position vacant, with the second and third spots occupied by Vladimir Shishkin and Osleys Iglesias.

The two fought days before Canelo and Crawford faced off at Allegiant Stadium. Havana-born Iglesias won that bout via an eighth-round TKO. Later, the tables turned when Crawford inflicted a ruthless defeat on Canelo.

Moreover, the chances of Canelo and Osleys Iglesias meeting in the ring appear slim. At least not anytime soon. Canelo’s longtime trainer has already confirmed that he may not return until May 2026, with his most likely appearance coming in September.

Crawford’s retirement and Canelo’s absence have thrown the 168-pound division into flux. If Canelo opts out of a fight with Iglesias, the New Jersey-based sanctioning body could instead turn its attention to Jaime Munguia, ranked fourth, or Callum Simpson, who sits fifth.