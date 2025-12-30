Fact Check: Is Anthony Joshua Being Flown to the UK by Private Jet for Car Crash Treatment?

While details of the terrible road accident involving Anthony Joshua, which claimed the lives of two of his close associates, are still filtering in, the confusion appears to have sparked a spate of rumors. Two weeks after the U.S. gave him a rousing send-off, Joshua, who knocked out Jake Paul in a six-round thriller, now finds himself dealing with injury and grief.

Proud of his Nigerian heritage, Anthony Joshua is a frequent visitor to the West African nation, where some of his relatives still reside. However, the recent stop turned into a nightmare. The vehicle carrying AJ and his friend and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, rammed into a stopped truck. Images of a pain-stricken Joshua being helped out of the smashed car have gained considerable traction. Fans across the world are still coming to terms with the terrible news. While a few unverified reports caught everyone by surprise, some, like sports broadcaster Ade Oladipo, were on hand to separate fact from fiction.

Confusion and claims after the Anthony Joshua tragedy

The post from a user with a considerable following seems to have been deleted. However, screenshots reveal what it read: “A private jet is moving Anthony Joshua from Nigeria to UK immediately for treatment. They aren’t taking any risk,” the user wrote. That said, there appears to be no official confirmation of the report.

It did not take long for the grapevine to catch the attention of well-known boxing broadcaster Ade Oladipo. The television personality was most recently in Riyadh to cover the Naoya Inoue-David Picasso fight. In a sharp rebuke to the rumor mill, he shot back: “This is a LIE.”

In their official statement, Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, did not mention any such development either. “He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected—and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time,” read part of the statement.

When calamity strikes, especially when it involves a celebrity of Anthony Joshua’s stature, tongues often begin to wag.

Joshua’s road ahead now unclear

Anthony Joshua was coming off a string of misfortunes before stepping into the fight against Jake Paul. Last September, Daniel Dubois dashed his hopes of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion. As 2025 progressed, amid growing uncertainty over his return, reports emerged that elbow surgery would keep him out of action for several weeks.

Finally, as the year entered its last quarter, fans learned that AJ would be Jake Paul’s new dance partner. The YouTuber-turned-fighter had an exhibition bout scheduled against lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. But the matchup, and the card, collapsed after Davis became embroiled in a fresh legal tussle.

Despite facing criticism for opting to face a former Disney star, Joshua pressed ahead. After a few initially jittery rounds spent circling and chasing Jake, AJ finally found his mark and finished the job in the sixth round with a flurry of punches.

The win more or less cleared the path for a much-anticipated matchup against British rival Tyson Fury. Rumors suggested AJ could step into a tune-up fight before the Fury bout materializes.

Fans will keenly watch how much of an impact the accident has had on AJ. Additionally, he must contend with the emotional toll of grief, as both Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were close to him. As the days go on, the picture should become clearer. Until then, fans would do well to beware of unsavory rumors.