Fans Agree Terence Crawford Isn’t ‘Beating Canelo’ as Ali’s Grandson Footage Goes Viral

As each day passes, tension seems to be gripping boxing fans worldwide. On September 13, over a decade after the iconic Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao showdown, two modern-era legends, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, will step into the ring at Allegiant Stadium. Naturally, fans are beginning to split along loyalty lines. Some fiercely defend Canelo’s reign at the top and downplay Crawford’s challenge. But many others are starting to believe the undefeated Nebraskan southpaw has what it takes to shock the world.

Crawford’s supporters argue that he can dethrone Canelo and etch his name in boxing history. However, a recent video has sparked unexpected reactions and reignited debate. Now going viral, the clip shows Crawford engaging in a friendly ‘slap-boxing’ session with none other than Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Istanbul, the lighthearted exchange caught fans’ attention. And not all in the way you’d expect.

Terence Crawford vs. Nico Ali Walsh

“Terence Crawford and Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Walsh, have a slap box contest,” read the caption on Fight Hub TV’s Instagram post. Nico Ali Walsh, who’s just days away from turning 24, had traveled to Istanbul with his mother to attend the IBA Pro 9 event. Crawford, also in attendance, seemed to have crossed paths with the young middleweight, leading to the impromptu session.

In the video, Crawford, dressed in a white T-shirt, playfully taps Walsh on the shoulder and exclaims, “Got you, that’s one.” But Walsh fires back with a laugh, “Shut up. You’re going to five.” A back-and-forth ensues, with Walsh appearing to land a touch on Crawford’s body. In a quick counter, Crawford lands another playful tap and runs off laughing.

After having a fantastic run in 2024, where he avenged his career-first loss to Sona Akale, Nico Ali Walsh suffered a second defeat early this year. On the Keyshawn Davis-Denis Berinchyk card, he lost a six-round bout to Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. Later, he traveled to Equatorial Guinea, where he defeated Ebenezer Sowah.

It was, by all accounts, pure, unfiltered fun between two fighters. Yet, some fans took it more seriously than intended.

Fans already forming opinions on Crawford’s upcoming test

As far as the outcome was concerned, this fan appeared quite certain. “No way he’s beating Canelo,” they said. It’s too early to predict the outcome of the fight. However, as the reigning super middleweight king, Canelo remains a heavy fan favorite. His experience, iron chin, and winning mentality pose a serious threat to Bud Crawford’s soaring ambitions.

The next one also echoed similar sentiments: “Oh yeah, Canelo will get him.” Given that Crawford is stepping into the lion’s den, a familiar narrative has taken shape. He’s moving up two weight divisions for this momentous clash, so the challenge won’t be easy.

The following user could barely hold their laughter. They joked, “Can’t even beat Nico. What makes y’all think he’s beating Canelo 😂😂😂?” For the record, fans should understand that both Crawford and Nico Ali Walsh were simply having fun. Nothing more, nothing less. Moreover, Ali’s grandson is a middleweight still finding his footing in the sport. So the idea of ‘beating’ a novice doesn’t really apply.

Another fan took the exchange a bit seriously. “Bud looking a lil slow in the hands. Not a good sign for Canelo,” they felt. Remember, it’s just slap-boxing, not real boxing. Things can look very different even between sparring and an actual fight. While concerns are understandable, drawing conclusions based solely on lighthearted moments like this isn’t exactly fair.

Still, not every viewer rushed to judgment. One fan put it perfectly: “This is some quality fun right here lol.” Indeed, it was just a friendly exchange between a veteran champion widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter today and a young prospect carrying the legacy of boxing royalty.

It’s clear that fans are heavily invested in the Canelo vs. Crawford clash.

But amid all the predictions and hot takes, it’s crucial to remember that this is a matchup of two elite fighters at the top of their craft. On fight night, anything can happen. While Canelo remains the favorite, Bud Crawford has a history of defying the odds.

What are your thoughts on the Canelo-Crawford showdown? Can Crawford rise to the occasion and turn the tables?