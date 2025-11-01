Fans Choose Ryan Garcia and Others as Frontrunners After Jake Paul Reportedly Looks to Replace Gervonta Davis

Just as Jake Paul and his team were going all-in hyping the November 14 event, a bombshell of news seemed to throw all their plans into disarray. Paul is scheduled to meet Gervonta Davis in a ten-round exhibition on an MVP-PBC card at Miami’s Kaseya Center. But the Netflix show appears to have run into trouble, as increasing reports about Tank’s new legal issues have emerged.

Featuring three championship fights, it may be difficult to postpone the entire card at this stage. So, if Gervonta Davis becomes unavailable for the fight, Jake Paul‘s only option would be to look for a last-minute replacement. As the update circulated, it didn’t take long for fans to flood social media with their opinions and suggestions.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: Netflix showdown faces uncertainty amid fresh allegations

Eminent boxing writer Chris Mannix tweeted, “Netflix and reps for Jake Paul have been exploring potential replacements for Gervonta Davis, sources familiar with the situation told @SInow. Paul-Davis, scheduled for November 14th, is in limbo after new allegations of domestic violence against Davis.”

These challenges come in the wake of Gervonta Davis‘s latest case, in which a woman reportedly accused the lightweight champion of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The latest charge only adds to Davis’ long list of legal troubles that have weighed on his personal life for years. Given Mannix’s update, Paul and his team now face a daunting task. The match with Davis was already under scrutiny, though it still carried strong public interest. The fix now is to find an opponent who matches, if not meets, Davis’ stature.

Let’s see how other users responded to Mannix’s tweet.

Twitter turns matchmaker: Who’s next for Jake Paul?

Instead of a lightweight-versus-cruiserweight or heavyweight matchup, one fan felt an evenly matched bout would make more sense. Hence, they suggested Deontay Wilder, a.k.a. The Bronze Bomber. “Bring in @BronzeBomber; that would make things a lot more interesting!” That seems reasonable. But the larger question remains: would Jake Paul entertain a matchup against the fearsome heavyweight? Wilder may be past his prime and on a rough patch. But he still carries that deadly right hand that has flattened many big men in the past.

Another interesting suggestion came up: “Sugar Ray Leonard is still in great shape. Always loved a challenge and is around the age group likely being targeted.” Let’s be real. Paul may have fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, but Leonard is 69!

Finally, a more reasonable proposal surfaced. One fan wrote, “I guess why not, Ryan? Unless he’s cool to go against AJ, but that would change the story if they were trying to keep it the same.” Two factors make it a good matchup. First, like Paul, Ryan Garcia is a globally known social media figure. Second, and more importantly, Garcia is looking for a dance partner. Given their recent back-and-forths, the Californian could step in.

Another user suggested the unified cruiserweight champion: “How about Zurdo Ramirez?” Indeed, Jake Paul has mentioned Zurdo as a potential opponent for the future. To that extent, he is now a cruiserweight contender as well. However, Zurdo is recovering from shoulder surgery, so it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready for the bout. And more importantly, is Paul prepared to face someone like him?

Then, a familiar name from the past appeared. “I bet Jake won’t fight Tommy again,” wrote one. Fury remains the only fighter to have defeated Paul. Much has changed since their 2023 bout: while Paul has become a global star, Fury has struggled to find his footing. Recent reports revealed his father, John Fury, speaking about a potential rematch. Further details on that front have yet to appear.

It appears that quite a few fans favored Ryan Garcia’s name.

Jake Paul faced a similar situation last year, when he was about to fight Mike Tyson on July 20. But Tyson’s medical scare forced him to consider a replacement. While the Tyson bout was postponed to a November date, Paul stepped in against former UFC fighter Mike Perry. Fans will now have to wait and see what decision he and his team make this time.

Who, in your opinion, would be the best matchup for Jake Paul?