Female Boxer Killed in Road Rage Honored With Ten-Bell Salute at Jake Paul’s MVPW Event

Two months after staging the fourth all-women’s boxing card, Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) returned to Florida’s Caribe Royale Orlando for the next edition. Ahead of MVPW05, they remembered the late Hannah Rapp, who fought her last professional bout at the venue before she was killed in a tragic road rage incident in July.

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Inviting Rapp’s family, friends, and team members into the ring to remember the young fighter whose dreams ended far too soon, Jake Paul’s promotions paid the most fitting tribute.

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“Ladies and gentlemen, before we begin tonight’s event, we ask that you join the entire boxing community in remembering a member of the MVP and boxing family who left us far too soon,” the MC’s voice echoed in the arena. “The victim of a senseless roadside tragedy. Just weeks ago, Hannah Rapp stood in this very ring and fought for the WBC featherweight championship of the world.

“Hannah was a champion, a fierce competitor, and above all, a beloved daughter, family member, friend, and member of our boxing family. Tonight, we are honored to have Hannah’s family and team with us in the ring and members of the MVP roster and family as well.”

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In recognition of Hannah Rapp’s contributions to the sport and her life, the WBC instituted a special belt, which legendary women’s boxing icon and pioneer Christy Martin later handed to Rapp’s family. Following that honor, the remembrance ended with the 10-bell count, or more commonly, the final ten-count.

Taken from the standard 10-count used by a referee to signal a knockout, the gesture in the case of a deceased boxer, trainer, or a community member signifies that they had reached the final round of their life. The somber moment is observed by standing in silence as the bell rings at memorial events, fight cards, and major championship events such as the one unfolding tonight.

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At the fifth edition of MVPs’ all-women’s card, undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson defends his titles from Dina Thorslund.

The overwhelming sorrow and grief stem from the untimely loss of Hannah Rapp on July 18.

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Hannah Rapp and the tragic end to a promising journey

Rapp, who trained at College Station in Texas, was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle alongside her boyfriend.

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Rapp and Will Pollalis were riding on FM 159 in Brazos County when a 2008 Honda, reportedly driven by Charles Eric Medina, passed them. Allegedly unhappy with Medina almost hitting them while speeding away, Pollalis waved his hands. Taking note, the driver came to a halt and reversed his vehicle.

In doing so, it struck Rapp, whose head hit the vehicle’s rear window, shattering it. Rapp was later taken to the hospital after the first responders arrived. The fighter passed away later that day. She was 26.

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Law enforcement authorities subsequently arrested Medina and charged him with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Later, a bond of $1 million was set for the prosecutors, arguing that Medina, who has a string of prior cases that go back to 2012, could pose a threat to the community.

Rapp’s death has, in the meantime, devastated everyone who knew her. A bright and active student who received a degree in environmental and ecological engineering from Purdue University in 2022, Rapp was working as a health and safety specialist at Texas A&M University at College Station.

A track and field athlete, she was eventually drawn to boxing, where she started training under Carl Perry at the Bryan Boxing Gym.

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Turning professional on April 20, 2024, Rapp went on a seven-fight winning streak. During that run, she became North American Boxing Federation (NABF) champion in November 2024. Following a title defense, Rapp was ready for a shot at the world title.

The fight, the co-main event of the MVPW04, against reigning champion Tiara Brown, ended in Rapp’s first professional defeat.

While the whole boxing world mourned Rapp’s loss, her family and trainer Carl Perry, meanwhile, pushed for legislative reform. Called Hannah’s Law, the initiative reportedly aims to prevent individuals with multiple prior charges from being released on bond.

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After she passed away, over 400 people observed a candlelight vigil at Yorktown, India. MVP and WBC also offered tributes to Rapp. One of the most significant tributes came from the late fighter’s home state of Indiana, where it was declared that she would be inducted into the state’s Boxing Hall of Fame in 2027.