Adrien Broner has lately been appearing in the news for all the wrong reasons. After the incident at a Los Angeles concert, the former champion is now making headlines following an altercation with an influencer. But little did anyone expect the confrontation to involve Broner’s most familiar weapon inside the ring—a punch.

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“Adrien Broner got punched in the face by podcaster Jaleec Pino 😳,” the post from Happy Punch read.

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The post, featuring footage of the recent altercation, has been gaining considerable traction on social media. While some of the scenes are difficult to make out, a particular segment captures the exchange between Adrien Broner and the influencer-podcaster.

It appears Broner directed an expletive at Pino, prompting her to lunge at the former four-division champion. As people tried to keep the two apart, Pino broke free, moved toward Broner, and punched him. The move left those around them stunned, while boos and shouts filled the venue.

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Although the punch spilled the drink Broner was holding, the former champion did not appear to retaliate. Their associates soon stepped in to keep the two apart. It remains unclear what triggered the exchange between Broner and Pino.

The footage also drew reactions from several people on social media, including Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather.

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For a boxer who has spent over a decade competing professionally and shared the ring with some of the era’s biggest names, being punched by an influencer is an unusual turn of events.

Zuma Nov 11-20-18. Los Angeles, CA. Adrien Broner talks during a Los Angeles press conference PK Pressekonferenz on his upcoming fight with Senator Manny Pacman Pacquiao Tuesday. The two will fight in Jan 19,2019 in Las Vegas at the MGM and PPV on showtime.. . News – November 20, 2018 – ZUMAbl1_ 20181120_zaf_bl1_010 Copyright: xGenexBlevinsx

The altercation also brings attention to Broner’s recent livestreaming activities, which have been marked by chaotic scenes, including on-camera arguments and physical altercations. In one such incident, the former world champion allegedly slapped a close associate of livestream partner DeenTheGreat.

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These incidents have raised questions about the direction Broner’s livestream venture is taking.

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Following his surprise loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024, Broner has remained inactive in boxing. With opportunities for new matchups drying up, financial troubles reportedly pushed the former champion to try a hand at livestreaming.

After working alongside DeenTheGreat, Broner reportedly started his own independent streams.

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From the boxing ring to livestreams: Adrien Broner’s troubles continue

The move initially appeared to be working in his favor, with Broner seemingly finding success and earning handsome revenue. The former champion also spoke about returning to boxing and reignited talks of an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather.

However, the positive start soon gave way to a series of concerning moments, as more footage from his streams showed chaotic scenes. Much of the concerns centered on Broner’s erratic behavior.

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In the most recent health-related incident, Broner was wheeled out of a Los Angeles concert after his condition reportedly deteriorated.

“A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ … Broner’s condition was brought on by excessive drinking during Saturday night’s concert,” a TMZ report read. “A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ … they were dispatched for a medical call at 9:56 PM and dispatched multiple apparatus to the scene.

“We’re told crews were only on scene for 9 minutes, and department records show no ambulance transport. Our source confirms Broner was never taken to the hospital … but we’re told he’s doing okay now.”

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Beyond concerns about Broner’s health, the incident also fueled reports of an alleged theft involving $100,000 in cash and jewelry.

The concert incident was not the first time Broner had experienced a health scare while livestreaming. Back in August, he was taken to a hospital while streaming alongside DeenTheGreat.

The series of incidents raised concerns among Broner’s well-wishers.

“I actually spoke to him the other day, actually, man,” former champion Andre Berto said. “I think for us, we’re happy to see him back up and in the light, but, like I spoke to him as well, I told him, ‘You got to get a grip of it because he can easily put himself in a very compromising position.’

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“If you see some of these streams, they’re putting him around a lot of alcohol, which is a strong vice of his. They are putting him around a lot of women; that could really, really put him in a bad place. But for them, the people that are streaming; they just want the entertainment. I believe that he is having fun with what he’s doing, but he needs to get a grip on what’s going on and see the big picture of it all.”

A similar show of support also came from Ryan Garcia.