“Financial Emergency”: Supreme’s $20,000 Everlast Boxing Ring Draws Heavy Criticism

Popular clothing brand Supreme has rolled out a sleek boxing ring. The standout feature is the New York-based streetwear maker’s famous red logo. But there’s a catch, and online fans quickly took notice.

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“Supreme is selling an entire branded boxing ring for $20,000,” the tweet from Dexerto read. “The 20 ft ring features the ‘Supreme’ logo and was made in collaboration with Everlast.”

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“The boxing ring, which was made in a collab with Everlast, is a competition-grade 20 ft x 20 ft and features Supreme branding on the canvas, corner pads, and ropes,” Dexerto’s op-ed read. “It even includes a couple of stools for fighters to sit on in between rounds.”

The ring may be pricey, they argued, but compared to other premium boxing rings on the market, it still falls somewhere in the middle range rather than being the most expensive option.

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Starting at $3,000 for training floor rings, prices typically rise to the $5,000-$10,000 range for sparring rings. Professional-level rings, however, can easily climb into the $10K-$20K range for 20-24 foot setups with regulation elevation requirements.

The video featured a sparring session between WBC featherweight champion Bruce Carrington and former 140-pound titlist Richardson at Church St. Boxing in New York.

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The promo also received endorsements from boxing stars including former undisputed welterweight champion Zab Judah, former 140-pound title holder Teofimo Lopez, and reigning unified junior bantamweight champion Jesse Rodriguez.

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Still, many fans refused to buy into the marketing push, criticizing the product for demanding such a steep investment.

Supreme’s latest luxury stunt divides fans online

“Finally, a boxing ring that will knock your bank account out in round one,” one fan wrote. “Supreme really turned “fight night” into “financial emergency.”

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The backlash was hardly surprising given Supreme’s history of headline-grabbing releases. The brand had previously gone viral for a $4,000 casket that reportedly sold out within minutes.

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That trend continued just days ago when Supreme announced a collaboration with musical group SALEM, featuring jackets, hooded sweatshirts, and T-shirts.

Another user pointed to what they saw as the obvious reality, stating, “Essentially you pay 5-10 grand more for the logo.” While that claim may be difficult to prove in Supreme’s case, some brands do build their name value into retail pricing, especially when exclusivity becomes part of the appeal.

Not every reaction, however, was critical. Like this user stated, “Supreme proving once again it can brand literally anything and sell it.”

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Then another added, “Supreme doesn’t want to bow out. This one is going to have a huge resale value.” Given how long boxing rings can last with proper maintenance, some fans believe the resale value could remain strong among training enthusiasts.

One user even joked about the Supreme ring. “Sure, let me just put it in my living room,” they wrote.

Whether fans actually make an immediate purchase remains doubtful. Still, the mix of hype and criticism once again shows why Supreme continues to dominate online conversation.

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For now, though, Supreme has once again managed to turn even a boxing ring into an online spectacle.