Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Agree to Amended Deal, New Fight Date and Venue Revealed

After he faced off against Mike Zambidis at the Mayweather Gym, Floyd Mayweather set a deadline. “I think within the next 48 hours the (Manny) Pacquiao fight should be done,” he told the media.

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But things moved much faster than expected. In line with Mayweather’s projections, reports now indicate the Manny Pacquiao rematch, despite weeks of uncertainty surrounding the event, is moving forward with revised plans.

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“Breaking: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have agreed to terms on an amended deal for a professional fight on Netflix being planned for Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,” wrote Mike Coppinger.

The Ring Magazine veteran tweeted the update following information received from Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur.

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Earlier, reports suggested the much-anticipated rematch between the two boxing legends, both out of retirement, would take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19.

However, the event quickly encountered another hurdle after it emerged that rock band Eagles had already booked the venue for that date.

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Given the skepticism surrounding Mayweather-Pacquiao II, especially after Floyd Mayweather labeled it an exhibition rather than a real fight, the venue conflict only added more uncertainty to the event.

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That uncertainty also complicated the eventual move to T-Mobile Arena.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II finally back on track

A detailed BoxingScene report revealed several late-stage changes involving both the date and venue for the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch.

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After doubts emerged over the September 19 Sphere event, the fight reportedly shifted to September 26 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas before both camps ultimately agreed to T-Mobile Arena.

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The arena’s greater seating and luxury-suite capacity, allowing promoters to generate a bigger gate and more revenue, appears to be the primary reason behind the change.

Aligning with those assumptions, Jas Mathur also said, “We never wanted this at The Sphere. It didn’t make economic sense for this event to be at The Sphere. Ultimately the parties putting the fight together were insistent. Floyd was able to get it out of the Sphere. Bottom line, we’re making more money.”

Officially, it would mark the second professional fight both Mayweather and Pacquiao have contested at T-Mobile Arena.

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The venue may carry more nostalgia for Mayweather since he ended his career there against Conor McGregor nine years ago. For Pacquiao, however, T-Mobile Arena represents the site of his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, the defeat that triggered his brief retirement.

Reports also clarified the much-debated status of the fight after Mayweather questioned its legitimacy by calling it an exhibition.

The stance invited widespread criticism, with Pacquiao claiming Mayweather was afraid of losing his undefeated record.

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However, with legal and financial pressures continuing to mount, Mayweather now appears to have accepted the change.

“Multiple signed contracts forced Mayweather to concede it would indeed be a professional fight,” the BoxingScene story read, “exposing him at age 49 to his first career loss against Pacquiao, 47, who fought then-WBC welterweight belt holder Mario Barrios to a draw at MGM Grand in July.”

The 50-0 star, who announced a comeback in February, was initially supposed to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition.

With the Tyson exhibition now appearing to be in limbo despite originally being targeted for last month, Mayweather is instead gearing up to face Mike Zambidis in the latter’s backyard. The bout could serve as preparation for the much more significant showdown with Pacquiao three months later.

The latest developments may ultimately reflect changing realities for Mayweather, who himself admitted the “sport of boxing has truly changed.”