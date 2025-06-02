Floyd Mayweather Camp Delivers Honest Verdict on Manny Pacquiao’s Fate Against Mario Barrios

During a recent interview with BoxingScene, Manny Pacquiao emphasized unequivocally, “I’m confident I’ll win the fight.” The boxing legend is going to face Mario Barrios, a reigning world champion sixteen years his junior, on July 19. However, it’s not the Pacquiao who demolished Antonio Margarito and forced Oscar De La Hoya to consider retirement. It’s a Pacquiao on the wrong side of 40.

Barring the exhibitions, he hasn’t faced a professional fighter during the last four years. So despite his show of confidence, worries continue to linger: how he’s going to fare against Barrios. For one, quite a few fans are relieved because he’s not fighting Jaron Ennis. He is facing Mario Barrios, who became a welterweight champion without drawing any blood. However, concern surged when fans witnessed the recent face-off between the boxing great and the San Antonio-born titleholder. It’s hard to ignore the visible size difference. So is the boxing’s lone eight-division champion going to get embarrassed? When faced with the question, Jeff Mayweather, whose nephew Floyd Mayweather had a historic showdown with Pacquiao a decade ago, shared an unfiltered view.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff Mayweather: It’s the PacMan all the way to the podium!

Interestingly, the FightHype reporter with whom he was discussing the matter broached the size and weight difference first. “When we saw him today, were you surprised how big I know Barrios has got to come down. He’s going to have to drop a lot of weight. He’s a big 47-pounder. For those that don’t know, he used to fight at 40 a lot; now he’s up at 47. Did you notice the size difference today?” Jeff Mayweather replied that he missed taking a note of it. So, adding in the age difference, the reporter asked, “What’s your prediction on the fight?” Mayweather responded casually, “I think he’s going to win.” So the reporter initially presumed the former welterweight champion was suggesting a Barrios win. He’s way too strong and much younger. But no.

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Pacquiao vs Ugas, Aug 21, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 21:09:21, 16621698, Manny Pacquiao, Boxing, T-Mobile Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 16621698

Jeff Mayweather immediately realized his folly and retracted, “No, no, I don’t think Barrios is going to win; I think Manny’s going to win.” And in a fairly convincing manner, he attested. Now that’s a surprising verdict from a person who had otherwise been quite skeptical of Manny Pacquiao’s recent return.

For one, that’s not a thought far off the track. Keeping aside Pacquiao’s winnability, purportedly, many ranked contenders often deem Mario Barrios as a beatable champion.

Manny Pacquiao’s got a strong shot at winning

Chris Algieri is one of the few boxers in the world who has had the fortune or misfortune to be at the receiving end of PacMan’s punches. Ten years ago, the two had squared up in Macau for the WBO welterweight title. The match ended in Algieri’s first professional loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 20. Manny Pacquiao (L) takes a hit by Keith Thurman during their fight for the WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao went 12 rounds and took the win by a split decision.

So in a detailed op-ed, Algieri weighed in on Manny Pacquiao’s comeback. The Filipino icon is not only fighting age, and the challenge to make weight. He also has to dust off four years’ ring rust. But nonetheless, despite Mario Barrios remaining a favorite to win, Chris Algieri believes Pacquiao could still turn the tables on the fight night.

Calling Pacquiao the ‘best fighter’ he ever fought, Algieri remarked, “And while the odds may be stacked against him, I’m convinced he can win—and that makes him fighting Barrios very intriguing…. Pacquiao has a fighting chance on July 19. It’s right that Barrios is the favorite, but Pacquiao can pull this off.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though the winds blow strong against him, perhaps Manny Pacquiao may still have a chance to stage a huge upset and become the oldest welterweight champion in history.

What’s your take? Do you think Manny Pacquiao can defeat Mario Barrios?