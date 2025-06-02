Floyd Mayweather Camp Reveals the Biggest Problem With Manny Pacquiao’s “Money Grab” Comeback

The hints were out in the open. Perhaps it was just a matter of time. And like that, four years after he left it to enjoy retirement, Manny Pacquiao finally returned to boxing. But in doing so, probably unbeknownst to him, he also becomes a catalyst for an avalanche of narratives. Diehard fans appear quite happy. However, with their ability to read between the lines, some believe there’s more to the PacMan’s comeback than meets the eye.

On July 19, Manny Pacquiao will face WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios. Setting aside the frequent concerns around health and legacy, Pacquiao, hitherto a rank outsider, will challenge the world champion as a 5th-ranked contender. The move has already ruffled quite a few feathers. Amid questions over what he plans to do next, a few think, for whatever reason there is, it’s all about money. If that’s the case, then it’s a cause for concern. It’s unfair to many who have been waiting in line, holding out for that one shot at the title.

Money talks; everything else walks

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff Mayweather, was talking to a FightHype reporter about the prodigy from their stable, Curmel Moton. Yesterday, on the Caleb Plant-Jose Resendiz card, the young fighter defeated Renny Mastrapa, securing his eighth consecutive win. No sooner had Jeff Mayweather listed a few pointers on Moton’s further course of action than the reporters teased the Pacquiao question. “Is this really Manny Pacquiao having a fight in 2025? … We thought after the Ugas loss and the narrow win against Thurman that, you know, Manny’s back. Like, does it sort of shock you a bit, Jeff?” they asked.

Yes, it does. However, something else bothered Jeff Mayweather. He said, “To be honest, it’s unfair to guys who have fought to try to rise up to the ranks. That’s not cool. I don’t think that’s cool.” But everyone needs to accept the situation for what it is. No one can stop Manny Pacquiao from making a comeback. Nevertheless, Jeff Mayweather could no longer keep the lid on a bitter truth: “It’s a money grab.”

The reporter tried probing whether Pacquiao needed the moolah. However, the former IBO titleholder wasn’t so sure about it. There’s another possibility: Manny Pacquiao wants to extend his legacy.

Manny Pacquiao: There are deeper truths than that

For one, Jeff Mayweather’s views on the Pacquiao return have remained on the margins. When asked for his views on the matter, the former IBO super featherweight titleholder, who lost a bout to Oscar De La Hoya back in 1993, replied, “Yeah, but I mean the thing is that he’s done nothing to be fighting for a world title.”

But let’s listen to what the living legend himself had to say. After the kick-off press conference in Las Vegas, Manny Pacquiao interacted with reporters. He laid it plain and simple: “Boxing is my passion. I’m so passionate about it, so I’m excited to be here.”

But one of the reports nevertheless asked the million-dollar question: “Manny, how much of this comeback is about money?” Though taken aback initially, the Filipino icon affirmed, “No, the comeback, the reason why I came back is because I want to, uh, I miss boxing. I mean, uh, I want to be a champion again, and I—I can still, in my heart, in my mind, I can still be a champion.”

So there it goes. If not every time, in boxing, money often gains the upper hand. So, a handsome payday is not one of the objectives could very well be an understatement. But as Pacquiao stated, personally, he still has a bit more boxing left in him. He can still check a few more boxes before hanging up the gloves for good.

