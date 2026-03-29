Floyd Mayweather Casts Doubts Over Vegas Sphere for Manny Pacquiao Rematch

“Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao Set for Boxing Rematch Live on Netflix in September,” a late-February headline on “Variety” read. To provide context, most outlets made similar reports after news about Mayweather ending his 9-year retirement surfaced. He would first face Mike Tyson in an exhibition before returning to face his old rival in September. That’s how it appeared at the time.

But that may no longer be the case. Days after doubts over the exhibition against Tyson emerged, similar concerns now surround the Pacquiao rematch. Those concerns are likely to grow after Floyd Mayweather weighed in on his upcoming fight schedule, including the Pacquiao bout. His comments, while calling the status of that fight into question, also add uncertainty around the venue.

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“Well, as of right now, we don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be,” Mayweather told reporters. “We don’t know the location of the fight. The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s 100% going to be there. And this is not actually a fight—it’s an exhibition. So, we are going to do it again, and hopefully we are going to entertain the people.”

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One reporter pressed him on how he felt about returning to professional fighting after 11 years – in relation to the Pacquiao fight that occurred in 2015.

“It’s just, you know, like, I never really took any abuse, you know, in the sport of boxing; you know, I’m still extremely healthy, working out every day,” Mayweather replied. “And, you know, I got an exhibition with Mike Tyson, also another exhibition in Greece. So, if I’m just sitting at home and I’m just working out every day, spending time with my grandson and spending time with my children, I said, ‘Why not go out, have a little fun, entertain, and put on some exhibitions?'”

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Imago May 2.2015. Las Vegas NV. ( in Gld-blk trunks) Floyd Mayweather Jr. goes 12 rounds with Manny Pacquiao Saturday at the MGM Grand Hotel. Floyd Mayweather Jr. took the win by unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao for the welterweight unification championship title..Photo by Gene Blevins/LA Daily News/ZumaPress Mayweather vs Pacquiao Fight night – ZUMAbl1_

That response reinforced his initial remarks – including the Tyson fight – that he is lined up for exhibitions only: Mike Zambidis in June and Manny Pacquiao in September.

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Fight or exhibition? The Mayweather – Pacquiao confusion

To clarify, it was initially reported that Mayweather and Pacquiao would meet for a rematch on September 19 at the Sphere in a Netflix boxing event. While venues and dates can change in the days leading to a fight, what complicates matters is the status attached to it.

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Given how it began, it created the impression of a real fight between two all-time greats – even if they are no longer in their prime.

“The main thing that people want to know is this is not an exhibition; this is a real fight,” Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, told ESPN. “No one’s buying Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao as an exhibition. Nobody wants to see that. They want to see these two guys—who are very competitive with each other—fight to a winner. The whole key to the event is that the fight is a real fight, not an exhibition.”

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That stance is also reflected in how both fighters have spoken about the matchup.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” the Filipino star said. Meanwhile, Mayweather stated, “I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.”

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To some skeptics, it may seem that, by turning the rematch into an exhibition, Mayweather could be trying to protect his unbeaten record. If it is an exhibition, even if Pacquiao gains the upper hand, the outcome is unlikely to affect his pristine 50-0.