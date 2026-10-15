Floyd Mayweather Faces Major Backlash for Supporting President Donald Trump in Recent Political Rally

“Those hits to the head are catching up lol.” That was just one of the comments after Happy Punch shared a video featuring Floyd Mayweather and President Donald Trump. Scrutiny of Mayweather intensified after the former multi-division champion addressed a crowd at President Trump’s rally. While his financial and legal problems have kept him in the public eye, his latest show of support for Trump drew further criticism, with fans taking aim at Mayweather’s life and history.

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“America is the best country in the world,” Mayweather said. “If I died and came back a million times, I will always choose America. It was great to represent this country in the 1996 Olympic Games to go out there and represent the red, white, and blue.

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“And we can…we couldn’t have chosen a better president twice than Donald Trump. So, it’s all about keeping this country strong, and it’s all about us sticking together and believing in one another. America is the best country in the world. Thank you.”

Mayweather spoke at the rally that took place yesterday in Bullhead City in Arizona.

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This is not the first time Mayweather expressed support for President Trump. Last year, while speaking with Fox Business, the former world champion described Trump as the “best president we ever had.” Mayweather praised Trump’s business acumen and ability to bring people together.

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Mayweather also praised Barack Obama as a good president in 2017, according to media reports. His reported political support has extended beyond the United States as well.

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In December 2021, reports said he voiced support for Manny Pacquiao’s 2022 presidential bid in the Philippines. In July 2023, he attended a ZANU-PF campaign event in Mabvuku, Zimbabwe, ahead of the country’s general election.

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Mayweather, meanwhile, is not the only prominent boxing figure to have expressed support for Trump. The Arizona rally came shortly after a rally in Syracuse, where Iron Mike Tyson joined Trump and addressed a crowd.

Fans, however, seemed oblivious to those comparisons, as some of the reactions to Mayweather’s speech showed.

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Floyd Mayweather joins Trump rally, but fans come out swinging

“Floyd isn’t very high IQ outside the boxing ring,” one fan wrote. With an undefeated record, Mayweather’s fifty-fight run saw him face some of the era’s biggest names. He outboxed and outmaneuvered all of them and gained a widespread reputation for his ring IQ and generalship.

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Whether that boxing intelligence, which helped him avoid absorbing relentless punishments and sustain a career spanning more than two decades, extended to his personal life is subjective, particularly given the financial and legal challenges he currently faces.

“This mf can’t even read. I’m not listening to him,” a user added. Those sentiments echoed in another fan’s comment. “You know it’s from the heart since he can’t read from the teleprompter,” they wrote.

The remarks reflect a popular narrative that centers around Mayweather’s reading ability. The issue gained attention after Mayweather’s former associate, 50 Cent, who later became a bitter rival, challenged him to read one full page of a Harry Potter book aloud on camera without making mistakes.

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A fan teased Mayweather, writing, “The last person anybody’s gonna listen to is Floyd Mayweather.” Another user added, “Is anyone really listening to Floyd? He’s a grandpa walking around with tons of cash trying to impress…Grow up, my guy.”

The sentiment centers around Mayweather’s influence in boxing. The former world champion dominated the sport for more than two decades and impressed scores of fans with his ultra-luxurious lifestyle. Following his retirement from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather kept himself active in the exhibition circuit.

However, the move that saw him face influencers made him a target of ridicule. While his comeback announcement in February this year drew some attention, news about his financial and legal problems soon replaced that excitement.

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Things don’t look so promising in boxing either. Following contractual disagreements with promoters, his exhibition against Mike Zambidis and the Manny Pacquiao rematch now stand canceled, leaving his boxing schedule uncertain.

It is possible fans were likely disappointed by Mayweather, as they felt he should first address the issues he currently faces and set the house in order before getting distracted by attending a political rally.